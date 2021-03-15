Difference between revisions of "DJ Sabby"
'''DJ Sabby''' is a South African radio personality. He left [[YFM]] after 10 years at the station.
DJ Sabby joined YFM in April 2010 via the Y-Academy and at the end of October of the same year, was offered a trainee slot and traffic reporter position. He joined daytime radio at 23 years old hosting lunch, moved to drive at 25 years old.
DJ's Sabby's international footprint in radio moves past ''The Best Drive''. In late 2019, he joined the BBC's radio show called #ThisIsAfrica, hosted by [[DJ Edu]], as a correspondent profiling African acts within the music space.<ref name="C">Graye Morkel, [https://www.news24.com/channel/The-Juice/News/dj-sabby-to-say-goodbye-to-yfm-after-ten-years-20210309 DJ Sabby to say goodbye to YFM after ten years], ''Channel 24'', Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref>
DJ's Sabby's international footprint in radio moves past The Best Drive. In late 2019, he joined the BBC's radio show called #ThisIsAfrica, hosted by DJ Edu, as a correspondent profiling African acts within the music space.
'', Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref>
==References==
{{#seo:
|title= DJ Sabby Biography: Career -Pindula
|title= DJ Sabby Biography: Career -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=
|description=
|image=
|image_alt=
Revision as of 17:06, 15 March 2021
DJ Sabby is a South African radio personality. He left YFM after 10 years at the station.
Background
Real Name
DJ Sabby's real name is Sabelo Mtshali.[1]
Career
YFM
DJ Sabby joined YFM in April 2010 via the Y-Academy and at the end of October of the same year, was offered a trainee slot and traffic reporter position. He joined daytime radio at 23 years old hosting lunch, moved to drive at 25 years old.
DJ's Sabby's international footprint in radio moves past The Best Drive. In late 2019, he joined the BBC's radio show called #ThisIsAfrica, hosted by DJ Edu, as a correspondent profiling African acts within the music space.[2] DJ Sabby’s drive-time show was the longest-running drive show ever within YFM as well as on all urban radio in South Africa.
The Best Drive received critical acclaim, racking up multiple best drive time show radio nominations during its 5-year run.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Kedibone Modise, DJ Sabby leaves YFM after 10 years, IOL, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
- ↑ Graye Morkel, DJ Sabby to say goodbye to YFM after ten years, Channel 24, Published: March 9, 2021, Retrieved: March 15, 2021