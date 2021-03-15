[[File:DJ Sabby.jpg|thumb|DJ Sabby]] '''DJ Sabby''' is a South African radio personality. He left [[YFM]] after 10 years at the station.

DJ Sabby

Background

Real Name

DJ Sabby's real name is Sabelo Mtshali.[1]

Career

YFM

DJ Sabby joined YFM in April 2010 via the Y-Academy and at the end of October of the same year, was offered a trainee slot and traffic reporter position. He joined daytime radio at 23 years old hosting lunch, moved to drive at 25 years old.

DJ's Sabby's international footprint in radio moves past The Best Drive. In late 2019, he joined the BBC's radio show called #ThisIsAfrica, hosted by DJ Edu, as a correspondent profiling African acts within the music space.[2] DJ Sabby’s drive-time show was the longest-running drive show ever within YFM as well as on all urban radio in South Africa.

The Best Drive received critical acclaim, racking up multiple best drive time show radio nominations during its 5-year run.[1]