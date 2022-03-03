Difference between revisions of "DJ Scott"
He joined Power FM in Gweru officially in January 2002 having passed auditions sometime in 2001. This was the third audition DJ Scott had passed and got official correspondence for engagement but nothing materialised before. He left Gweru in 2009.
In June 2008, The Herald reported that Scott Matengambiri had been fired from Power FM after he did not report for duty at the end of his leave.
In March 2022, Scott Matengambiri was appointed Power FM Station Manager.
In March 2022, Scott Matengambiri was appointed [[Power FM]] Station Manager.<ref name="FB">[https://www.facebook.com/263587660383725/posts/4938060176269760/?app=fbl Power FM Zimbabwe], ''Facebook'', Published: March 3, 2022, Retrieved: March 3, 2022</ref>
==References==
==References==
DJ Scott born Scott Matengambiri is a DJ at Power FM. Scott hosts the Ladies Night and Love Bites & Chocolates & Roses shows and the afternoon drive slot known as the Hard Drive.
Background
Age
DJ Scott Matengambiri was born on 3 June.[1]
Career
He joined Power FM in Gweru officially in January 2002 having passed auditions sometime in 2001. This was the third audition DJ Scott had passed and got official correspondence for engagement but nothing materialised before.[2] He left Gweru in 2009.[3]
In June 2008, The Herald reported that Scott Matengambiri had been fired from Power FM after he did not report for duty at the end of his leave.[4]
In March 2022, Scott Matengambiri was appointed Power FM Station Manager.[5]
Awards
DJ Scott has won The Most Interactive Radio Personality award and was a nominee of the Zim Radio Awards for best urban groove sound DJ and the most popular male DJ.[6]
References
- ↑ Power FM Zimbabwe, Facebook, Published: June 3, 2012, Retrieved: March 3, 2022
- ↑ Nyasha Kada, I WAS INSPIRED BY PETER JOHNS – DJ SCOTT, H-Metro, Published: April 30, 2020, Retrieved: March 3, 2022
- ↑ Wayne Chiridza, DJ Scott reunites with Gweru fans, The Chronicle, Published: October 30, 2019, Retrieved: March 3, 2022
- ↑ Patience Nyangove, [https://allafrica.com/stories/200806230052.html Zimbabwe: Power FM Disc Jockey Scott Fired ], AllAfrica.com, Published: June 21, 2008, Retrieved: March 3, 2022
- ↑ Power FM Zimbabwe, Facebook, Published: March 3, 2022, Retrieved: March 3, 2022
- ↑ Power Personality of the week, Power FM, Published: 2019, Retrieved: March 3, 2022