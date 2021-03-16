Difference between revisions of "DJ Sithelo"
Revision as of 16:56, 16 March 2021
DJ Sithelo Shozi is a South African DJ and music producer known for the love song Forever featuring singer Skye Wanda.
Background
She was born in Umkomaas in KwaZulu-Natal. Sithelo's mother is a pastor.[1]
Real Name
DJ Sithelo's real name is Sinenhlanhla Shozi.[1]
Boyfriend
In March 2021, DJ Sithelo Shozi made her relationship with Andile Mpisane official after months of speculation. Making their relationship public, the DJ posted a picture of them kissing and captioned it "A night to remember."[2]
Education
DJ Sithelo Shozi holds a Bachelor’s degree in social science. After completing her degree in 2017 she went to POW Academy, a deejay and music training school in Durban, for a year.[1]
Career
She is signed to her mentor DJ Kotin's record label. Sithelo said although her first mix wasn't great she did not give up. Her first song Gcobhoza kept her going and the feedback was positive. This has helped her a lot to grow as a young female deejay.[1]
Discography
Singles
- Forever
- Koze Kuse
- Inkanyezi
- Gcobhoza
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Ntombizodwa Makhoba, ‘I like the finer things in life’, City Press, Published: October 13, 2019, Retrieved: March 16, 2021
- ↑ Sithelo Makes Things Official With Andile Mpisane, ZAlebs, Published: March 16, 2021, Retrieved: March 16, 2021