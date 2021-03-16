|description= DJ Sithelo Shozi is a South African DJ and music producer known for the love song Forever featuring singer Skye Wanda.

She is signed to her mentor [[DJ Kotin]]'s record label. Sithelo said although her first mix wasn't great she did not give up. Her first song ''Gcobhoza'' kept her going and the feedback was positive. This has helped her a lot to grow as a young female deejay.<ref name="C"/>

DJ Sithelo Shozi holds a Bachelor’s degree in social science. After completing her degree in 2017 she went to POW Academy, a deejay and music training school in Durban, for a year.<ref name="C"/>

In March 2021, DJ Sithelo Shozi made her relationship with [[Andile Mpisane]] official after months of speculation. Making their relationship public, the DJ posted a picture of them kissing and captioned it "A night to remember."<ref name="Z">[https://zalebs.com/sithelo-shozi/sithelo-makes-things-official-between-she-and-andile Sithelo Makes Things Official With Andile Mpisane], ''ZAlebs'', Published: March 16, 2021, Retrieved: March 16, 2021</ref>

DJ Sithelo's real name is Sinenhlanhla Shozi.<ref name="C">Ntombizodwa Makhoba, [https://www.news24.com/citypress/trending/i-like-the-finer-things-in-life-20191005 ‘I like the finer things in life’], ''City Press'', Published: October 13, 2019, Retrieved: March 16, 2021</ref>

She was born in Umkomaas in KwaZulu-Natal. Sithelo's mother is a pastor.<ref name="C"/>

'''DJ Sithelo Shozi''' is a South African DJ and music producer known for the love song ''Forever'' featuring singer [[Skye Wanda]] .

Background

Real Name

Boyfriend

Education

Career

Discography

Singles

Forever

Koze Kuse

Inkanyezi

Gcobhoza

Videos

Sithelo ft Skyewamda Forever

Sithelo ft Mpumi, Drama Drizzy & Tonic Jazz Thula