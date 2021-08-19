DJ Squilla real name Tafadzwa Sikwila is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. He is also a club DJ and voice over artist.

Background

Age

DJ Squilla was born on 21 January[1]

Wife

He is married to Lorraine.[2]

Children

DJ Squilla and Lorraine have three children; two boys and a girl.[2]

Career

He hosted the Power FM breakfast show with Dr Zobha

Suspension

In August 2009, DJ Squilla was suspended together with Dr Zobha on allegations of bringing the Power FM into disrepute. DJ Squilla was suspended for ditching a Harare girl, actress Bridget Mutumba better known as Sonia in the TV soap Small House Saga. She was thrown out of her family home in Houghton Park after she slept out with DJ Squilla. The case attracted wide media publicity.[3]

Squilla together with Dr Zobha was reinstated with the dwindling advertising revenue after the two radio personalities were taken off the air was reported to have necessitated the move. When he was suspended he was reassigned to performing library duties. He initially threatened to resign but stayed on and was restricted to the most hated graveyard shift, which starts at 12 midnight.[4]

Reporting To Work Drunk Allegations

In December 2009, DJ Squilla was been suspended pending investigation on allegations he reported for work drunk.

He allegedly hosted a show under the influence of alcohol. According to Power FM listeners, DJ Squilla used abusive language during a phone-in programme. The subject of discussion was: "What would you do when you find your loved one in bed with another lover?" The station manager rushed to the studios where he made an independent assessment of the DJ. Squilla was pulled off air and replaced by DJ Mailman who was scheduled to take over from his shift. He was removed from the Power FM roaster pending a full investigation of the allegations.[5]

Assault

DJ Squilla sustained serious head injuries on Saturday 25 October 2008 after being assaulted by four men alleged to be soldiers from the Zimbabwe National Army. The reason for this assault was reported as being that the men accused Sikwila of wearing army replica pants without authorization.

It was reported that Sikwila was bundled into a car by four men who drove off at high speed towards the mining town of Shurugwi. The four men, who allegedly claimed to be soldiers, later threw Sikwila out of the moving vehicle resulting in him sustaining serious head injuries.

Sikwila was later picked up by a passer-by who took him to Gweru Hospital where he is reported to be in a stable condition.[6]