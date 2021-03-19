Pindula

Difference between revisions of "DJ Towers"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''DJ Towers''' real name '''Tawanda Marimbe''' is a Zimbabwean social media influencer and music producer. ==Background== ===Real Name=== Tawanda Marimbe.<ref name="E"...")
 
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  =
 +
| name              = DJ Towers
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              = DJ Towers.jpg
 +
| image_size        =  250px
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        =  Tawanda Marimbe
 +
| birth_date        =    <!--  {{birth date and age|1986|09|27}}-->
 +
| birth_place        = 
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = 
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        = Zimbabwean
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =  [[Midlands State University]]
 +
| alma_mater        = 
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
*Social Media Influencer
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      = 
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          =
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =
 +
| partner            = 
 +
| children          = 
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|https://djtowers.co.zw/}} -->
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 
'''DJ Towers''' real name '''Tawanda Marimbe''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] social media influencer and music producer.
 
'''DJ Towers''' real name '''Tawanda Marimbe''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] social media influencer and music producer.
  
Line 26: Line 106:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= DJ Towers, DJ Towers real name, DJ Towers Zimbabwe, DJ Towers Cars, DJ Towers Career, DJ Towers MSU, DJ Towers education
 
|keywords= DJ Towers, DJ Towers real name, DJ Towers Zimbabwe, DJ Towers Cars, DJ Towers Career, DJ Towers MSU, DJ Towers education
|description=  
+
|description= DJ Towers real name Tawanda Marimbe is a Zimbabwean social media influencer and music producer.
|image=  
+
|image= DJ Towers.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
 
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]

Latest revision as of 06:53, 19 March 2021

DJ Towers
DJ Towers.jpg
BornTawanda Marimbe
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationMidlands State University
Occupation
  • Social Media Influencer

DJ Towers real name Tawanda Marimbe is a Zimbabwean social media influencer and music producer.

Background

Real Name

Tawanda Marimbe.[1]

Cars

In January 2020 there was a report that Teemak and Mr Styllz had bought a car for DJ Towers.[1]

Education

DJ Towers is a holder of a Bachelor of Accounting Degree from Midlands State University.[1]

Career

Dj Towers is the founder and leader of the Offside Ministry. He rose to fame as part of the TEAMBHO hip hop movement. His Instagram account has a huge following which has seen him attract deals, commercial endorsements and touring across the world.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 SOCIAL INFLUENCER DJ TOWERS GIVEN A CAR, EarGround, Published: January 11, 2020, Retrieved: March 18, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=DJ_Towers&oldid=101009"