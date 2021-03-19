Difference between revisions of "DJ Towers"
Latest revision as of 15:12, 19 March 2021
|DJ Towers
|Born
|Tawanda Marimbe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Occupation
DJ Towers real name Tawanda Marimbe is a Zimbabwean social media influencer and music producer.
Background
Real Name
Tawanda Marimbe.[1]
Cars
In January 2020 there was a report that Teemak and Mr Styllz had bought a car for DJ Towers.[1]
Education
DJ Towers is a holder of a Bachelor of Accounting Degree from Midlands State University.[1]
Career
Dj Towers is the founder and leader of the Offside Ministry. He rose to fame as part of the TEAMBHO hip hop movement. His Instagram account has a huge following which has seen him attract deals, commercial endorsements and touring across the world.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 SOCIAL INFLUENCER DJ TOWERS GIVEN A CAR, EarGround, Published: January 11, 2020, Retrieved: March 18, 2021