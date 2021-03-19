DJ Towers real name Tawanda Marimbe is a Zimbabwean social media influencer and music producer.

Background

Real Name

Tawanda Marimbe.[1]

Cars

In January 2020 there was a report that Teemak and Mr Styllz had bought a car for DJ Towers.[1]

Education

DJ Towers is a holder of a Bachelor of Accounting Degree from Midlands State University.[1]

Career

Dj Towers is the founder and leader of the Offside Ministry. He rose to fame as part of the TEAMBHO hip hop movement. His Instagram account has a huge following which has seen him attract deals, commercial endorsements and touring across the world.[1]