Difference between revisions of "DJ Towers"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Cars)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 90:
|Line 90:
In January 2020 there was a report that [[Teemak]] and [[Mr Styllz]] had bought a car for DJ Towers.<ref name="E"/>
In January 2020 there was a report that [[Teemak]] and [[Mr Styllz]] had bought a car for DJ Towers.<ref name="E"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Education==
==Education==
|Line 98:
|Line 104:
Dj Towers is the founder and leader of the ''Offside Ministry''. He rose to fame as part of the TEAMBHO hip hop movement. His Instagram account has a huge following which has seen him attract deals, commercial endorsements and touring across the world.<ref name="E"/>
Dj Towers is the founder and leader of the ''Offside Ministry''. He rose to fame as part of the TEAMBHO hip hop movement. His Instagram account has a huge following which has seen him attract deals, commercial endorsements and touring across the world.<ref name="E"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 103:
|Line 117:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= DJ Towers Biography: Real Name, Cars, Education, Career -Pindula
|+
|title= DJ Towers Biography: Real Name, Cars, Education, Career -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= DJ Towers, DJ Towers real name, DJ Towers Zimbabwe, DJ Towers Cars, DJ Towers Career, DJ Towers MSU, DJ Towers education
|keywords= DJ Towers, DJ Towers real name, DJ Towers Zimbabwe, DJ Towers Cars, DJ Towers Career, DJ Towers MSU, DJ Towers education
|description= DJ Towers real name Tawanda Marimbe is a Zimbabwean social media influencer and music producer.
|description= DJ Towers real name Tawanda Marimbe is a Zimbabwean social media influencer and music producer.
|image= DJ Towers.jpg
|image= DJ Towers.jpg
|−
|image_alt=
|+
|image_alt=
}}
}}
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
[[Category:Social Media Celebrities]]
Latest revision as of 16:04, 22 June 2021
|DJ Towers
|Born
|Tawanda Marimbe
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|Midlands State University
|Occupation
DJ Towers real name Tawanda Marimbe is a Zimbabwean social media influencer and music producer.
Background
Real Name
Tawanda Marimbe.[1]
Cars
In January 2020 there was a report that Teemak and Mr Styllz had bought a car for DJ Towers.[1]
In 2021, DJ Towers said he was driving an Audi.[2]
Properties
He has three residential stands – one in Bulawayo, the second in Zimre Park and another in Borrowdale.[2]
Education
DJ Towers is a holder of a Bachelor of Accounting Degree from Midlands State University.[1]
Career
Dj Towers is the founder and leader of the Offside Ministry. He rose to fame as part of the TEAMBHO hip hop movement. His Instagram account has a huge following which has seen him attract deals, commercial endorsements and touring across the world.[1]
Begging Allegations
In 2021, DJ Towers was labelled a beggar by many social media users due to the questionable way he conducts his business.
Some people also described DJ Towers as a ‘bootlicker’ to the rich and famous so as to make personal gains. Responding to the allegations, DJ Towers said:
"Vanhu vasina kufunda vanodaro, I am not a beggar I exchange my services for payment. I am a marketing guru on social media in Zimbabwe. I have various endorsement deals with many companies. It’s just that I’m someone who is grateful, my mom raised me to be a grateful person. I will be thanking the people that have made an impact and brought change to my life, not that I will be begging them."
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 SOCIAL INFLUENCER DJ TOWERS GIVEN A CAR, EarGround, Published: January 11, 2020, Retrieved: March 18, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Nyasha Kada, I’m not a beggar: DJ Towers, H-Metro, Published: June 22, 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021