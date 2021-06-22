<blockquote>"Vanhu vasina kufunda vanodaro, I am not a beggar I exchange my services for payment. I am a marketing guru on social media in Zimbabwe. I have various endorsement deals with many companies. It’s just that I’m someone who is grateful, my mom raised me to be a grateful person. I will be thanking the people that have made an impact and brought change to my life, not that I will be begging them."</blockquote><ref name="HM">Nyasha Kada, [https://www.hmetro.co.zw/im-not-a-beggar-dj-towers/ I’m not a beggar: DJ Towers], ''H-Metro'', Published: June 22, 2021, Retrieved: June 22, 2021</ref>

DJ Towers real name Tawanda Marimbe is a Zimbabwean social media influencer and music producer.

Background

Real Name

Tawanda Marimbe.[1]

Cars

In January 2020 there was a report that Teemak and Mr Styllz had bought a car for DJ Towers.[1]

In 2021, DJ Towers said he was driving an Audi.[2]

Properties

He has three residential stands – one in Bulawayo, the second in Zimre Park and another in Borrowdale.[2]

Education

DJ Towers is a holder of a Bachelor of Accounting Degree from Midlands State University.[1]

Career

Dj Towers is the founder and leader of the Offside Ministry. He rose to fame as part of the TEAMBHO hip hop movement. His Instagram account has a huge following which has seen him attract deals, commercial endorsements and touring across the world.[1]

Begging Allegations

In 2021, DJ Towers was labelled a beggar by many social media users due to the questionable way he conducts his business.

Some people also described DJ Towers as a ‘bootlicker’ to the rich and famous so as to make personal gains. Responding to the allegations, DJ Towers said:

"Vanhu vasina kufunda vanodaro, I am not a beggar I exchange my services for payment. I am a marketing guru on social media in Zimbabwe. I have various endorsement deals with many companies. It’s just that I’m someone who is grateful, my mom raised me to be a grateful person. I will be thanking the people that have made an impact and brought change to my life, not that I will be begging them."

[2]