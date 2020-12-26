Difference between revisions of "DJ Zandimaz"

[[File:Dj_zandimaz.jpg|thumb|right|DJ Zandimaz]] '''DJ Zandimaz''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] music producer and DJ based in South Africa. She is known for the song Emathandweni which features Nokwazi.

'''DJ Zandimaz''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] music producer and DJ based in South Africa. She is known for the song Emathandweni which features Nokwazi.

DJ Zandimaz

DJ Zandimaz is a Zimbabwean music producer and DJ based in South Africa. She is known for the song Emathandweni which features Nokwazi.

Background

She was born Zandile Mazithulela. She hails from Esigodini in Bulawayo.[1]

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of South Africa.

Career

Inspired by DJ Zinhle, DJ Zandimaz started her career in 2014. She has played alongside South Africa’s Busiswa, Trademark, DJ Pepsi, Maphorisa, and Uhuru.[1]

Videos

DJ Zandimaz Ft Nokwazi - Emathandweni