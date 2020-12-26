Difference between revisions of "DJ Zandimaz"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 17:
|Line 17:
*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/dj_zandimaz?lang=en Dj Zandimaz]
*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/dj_zandimaz?lang=en Dj Zandimaz]
*Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/Zandimaz-2325217351030274/ Zandimaz]
*Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/Zandimaz-2325217351030274/ Zandimaz]
|+
==Videos==
==Videos==
|Line 24:
|Line 25:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:DJs]]
[[Category:DJs]]
|−
[[Category:Musicians]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
Revision as of 10:15, 26 December 2020
DJ Zandimaz is a Zimbabwean music producer and DJ based in South Africa. She is known for the song Emathandweni which features Nokwazi.
Background
She was born Zandile Mazithulela. She hails from Esigodini in Bulawayo.[1]
Education
She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of South Africa.
Career
Inspired by DJ Zinhle, DJ Zandimaz started her career in 2014. She has played alongside South Africa’s Busiswa, Trademark, DJ Pepsi, Maphorisa, and Uhuru.[1]
Social Media and Contacts
- Twitter: Dj Zandimaz
- Facebook: Zandimaz
- Instagram: zandimaz
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Bongani Ndlovu, Emathandweni song success amazes DJ Zandimaz, The Chronicle, Published: December 25, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020