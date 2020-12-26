Pindula

*Twitter: [https://twitter.com/dj_zandimaz?lang=en Dj Zandimaz]
 
*Facebook: [https://www.facebook.com/Zandimaz-2325217351030274/ Zandimaz]
*Instagram: [https://www.instagram.com/zandimaz/?hl=en zandimaz]
  
 
==Videos==
==References==
 
<references/>
 
[[Category:DJs]]
[[Category:Musicians]]
 
[[Category:Musicians]]

DJ Zandimaz

DJ Zandimaz is a Zimbabwean music producer and DJ based in South Africa. She is known for the song Emathandweni which features Nokwazi.

Background

She was born Zandile Mazithulela. She hails from Esigodini in Bulawayo.[1]

Education

She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of South Africa.

Career

Inspired by DJ Zinhle, DJ Zandimaz started her career in 2014. She has played alongside South Africa’s Busiswa, Trademark, DJ Pepsi, Maphorisa, and Uhuru.[1]

Social Media and Contacts

Videos

DJ Zandimaz Ft Nokwazi - Emathandweni

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Bongani Ndlovu, Emathandweni song success amazes DJ Zandimaz, The Chronicle, Published: December 25, 2020, Retrieved: December 26, 2020
