DKT real name Dallas Mazorodze is a Zimbabwean music producer known for working with the late Zimdancehall musician Soul Jah Love.

Dallas is the leader of DKT Records which has recorded artists like Soul Jah Love, Dobba Don, Dadza D among others.

Career

He started DKT Records in 2015. In 2018 DKT launched the Boss Gaga Riddim to celebrate DKT Records' third anniversary. The riddim featured musicians such as Soul Jah Love, Seh Calaz, Hwindi Prezident, Dadza D, Kinnah, Jah Signal and Lady Squanda among others.

The riddim was sponsored by Boss Gaga. DKT also produced Street Combined riddim, Back up riddim, The Shop riddim, Take All riddim and Ndini Here riddim.[1]

References