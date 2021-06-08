Difference between revisions of "DT Bio Mudimba"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''DT Bio Mudimba''' is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician and producer known for his hit song ''Kujata jata''. ==Background== He was born in Kalungwizi Village under Chi...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Videos)
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''DT Bio Mudimba''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] [[Sungura]] musician and producer known for his hit song ''Kujata jata''.
|+
'''DT Bio Mudimba''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] [[Sungura]] musician and producer known for his hit song ''Kujata jata''.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
==Education==
==Education==
|−
He credits Dr Paradzai Tagwireyi who taught him music at Manyoni High School as early as 2003 when he played in the school band.<ref name="H"/>
|+
He credits Dr Paradzai Tagwireyi who taught him music at Manyoni High School as early as 2003 when he played in the school band.<ref name="H"/>
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 22:
|Line 22:
DT Bio Mudimba was the producer of the song that was recorded at Afro Recordz Studios in [[Bulawayo]].<ref name="H"/>
DT Bio Mudimba was the producer of the song that was recorded at Afro Recordz Studios in [[Bulawayo]].<ref name="H"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
|Line 27:
|Line 34:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title= DT Bio Mudimba: Background, Age, Education, Career, Videos -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|+
|title= DT Bio Mudimba: Background, Age, Education, Career, Videos -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= DT Bio Mudimba, DT Bio Kujata jata, DT Bio Mudimba Songs, DT Bio Mubimba real name, DT Bio Mudimba videos
|keywords= DT Bio Mudimba, DT Bio Kujata jata, DT Bio Mudimba Songs, DT Bio Mubimba real name, DT Bio Mudimba videos
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= DT Bio Mudimba
|image_alt= DT Bio Mudimba
Revision as of 08:29, 8 June 2021
DT Bio Mudimba real name Day Tawanda Mudimba is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician and producer known for his hit song Kujata jata.
Background
He was born in Kalungwizi Village under Chief Siabuwa in Binga.
The D in DT Bio Mudimba stands for Day, T for Tawanda, Bio is a nickname while Mudimba is his surname. The nickname Bio came after fans were impressed by his music which they concluded was like a bayonet piercing their ears because it was sharp and to the point, and they started shortening Bayonet to simply Bio.[1]
Age
DT Bio Mudimba was born in 1984.
Education
He credits Dr Paradzai Tagwireyi who taught him music at Manyoni High School in Gokwe as early as 2003 when he played in the school band.[1]
Career
DT Bio Mudimba formed his band, Kaani Stars in 2009. The name Kaani is the old name for Binga district. Kaani Stars band is an eight member-ensemble.
In 2021, DT Bio Mudimba releases Kujata jata which is sang in both Shona and his mother tongue, Tonga. The title translates to Kubata bata in Shona. The song is about the use of African juju. In the song, DT Bio Mudimba discourages society from using juju for whatever reasons saying it will cause long term social problems for families.
DT Bio Mudimba was the producer of the song that was recorded at Afro Recordz Studios in Bulawayo.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Lovemore Chikova, DT Bio who? Unveiling the face behind hit song ‘Kujata jata’, The Herald, Published: June 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 8, 2021