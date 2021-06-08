|description= DT Bio Mudimba real name Day Tawanda Mudimba is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician and producer known for his hit song Kujata jata.

|description= DT Bio Mudimba real name Day Tawanda Mudimba is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician and producer known for his hit song Kujata jata.

DT Bio Mudimba real name Day Tawanda Mudimba is a Zimbabwean Sungura musician and producer known for his hit song Kujata jata.

Background

He was born in Kalungwizi Village under Chief Siabuwa in Binga.

The D in DT Bio Mudimba stands for Day, T for Tawanda, Bio is a nickname while Mudimba is his surname. The nickname Bio came after fans were impressed by his music which they concluded was like a bayonet piercing their ears because it was sharp and to the point, and they started shortening Bayonet to simply Bio.[1]

Age

DT Bio Mudimba was born in 1984.

Mobile: +263775486117

WhatsApp: +263735348026

Education

He credits Dr Paradzai Tagwireyi who taught him music at Manyoni High School in Gokwe as early as 2003 when he played in the school band.[1]

Career

DT Bio Mudimba formed his band, Kaani Stars in 2009. The name Kaani is the old name for Binga district. Kaani Stars band is an eight member-ensemble.

In 2021, DT Bio Mudimba releases Kujata jata which is sang in both Shona and his mother tongue, Tonga. The title translates to Kubata bata in Shona. The song is about the use of African juju. In the song, DT Bio Mudimba discourages society from using juju for whatever reasons saying it will cause long term social problems for families.

DT Bio Mudimba was the producer of the song that was recorded at Afro Recordz Studios in Bulawayo.[1]





Videos

kujata jata Lyrics Video - D.T BiO Mudimba (Official translation)

KUJATA JATA INTERVIEW ON CAPITALK 100.4 WITH D.J LOSHTO