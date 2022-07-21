Difference between revisions of "Dabwitso Nkhoma"

Nkoma joined [[Highlanders Football Club]] in 2004 and he was a very good striker, whose diminutive frame hid his killer instinct. He made a big impression at Bosso and the now defunct Mighty Bulls during his extended stay when he made [[Zimbabwe]] his adopted home. He had pace and a unique way of beating defenders and was a big success story after the turn of the millennium.<ref name="Herald">Robson Sharuko, [https://www.herald.co.zw/the-best-foreign-xi/], ''The Herald, Published: 7 April, 2017, Accessed: 21 July, 2022''</ref>

'''Dabwitso Nkhoma''' is a former Zambian footballer who played for [[Highlanders Football Club]] and Motor Action Football Club in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] as a striker in 2004 . He is currently the MUZA FC coach in the Zambian Super League.<ref name="LT"> [https://www.lusakatimes.com/2019/04/28/muza-coach-dabwitso-nkhoma-says-big-teams-are-favoured/], ''Lusaka Times, Published: April 28, 2019, Accessed: March 31, 2019''</ref>

| birth_date = {{birth date and age |1977|07|08}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

Career

