Difference between revisions of "Dabwitso Nkhoma"

'''Dabwitso Nkhoma''' is a former Zambian footballer who played for [[Highlanders Football Club]] and Motor Action Football Club in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]] as a striker. He was appointed MUZA FC coach in the Zambian Super League around 2020.<ref name="LT"> [https://www.lusakatimes.com/2019/04/28/muza-coach-dabwitso-nkhoma-says-big-teams-are-favoured/], ''Lusaka Times, Published: April 28, 2019, Accessed: March 31, 2019''</ref>
  
Nkoma joined [[Highlanders Football Club]] in 2004 and he was a very good striker, whose diminutive frame hid his killer instinct. He made a big impression at Bosso and the now defunct Mighty Bulls during his extended stay when he made [[Zimbabwe]] his adopted home. He had pace and a unique way of beating defenders and was a big success story after the turn of the millennium.<ref name="Herald">Robson Sharuko, [https://www.herald.co.zw/the-best-foreign-xi/], ''The Herald, Published: 7 April, 2017, Accessed: 21 July, 2022''</ref>
  
 
Dabwitso Nkhoma
Dabwitso Nkhoma.jpg
BornDabwitso Nkhoma
(1977-07-08)July 8, 1977
Zambia
NationalityZambian
OccupationFootball Coach
EmployerMUZA FC
Known forHaving played for Highlanders Football Club and Motor Action Football Club in Zimbabwe

Dabwitso Nkhoma is a former Zambian footballer who played for Highlanders Football Club and Motor Action Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League as a striker. He was appointed MUZA FC coach in the Zambian Super League around 2020.[1]

Career

Nkoma joined Highlanders Football Club in 2004 and he was a very good striker, whose diminutive frame hid his killer instinct. He made a big impression at Bosso and the now defunct Mighty Bulls during his extended stay when he made Zimbabwe his adopted home. He had pace and a unique way of beating defenders and was a big success story after the turn of the millennium.[2]

References

  1. [1], Lusaka Times, Published: April 28, 2019, Accessed: March 31, 2019
  2. Robson Sharuko, [2], The Herald, Published: 7 April, 2017, Accessed: 21 July, 2022
