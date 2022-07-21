Difference between revisions of "Dabwitso Nkhoma"
Latest revision as of 16:26, 21 July 2022

Dabwitso Nkhoma
Dabwitso Nkhoma is a former Zambian footballer who played for Highlanders Football Club and Motor Action Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League as a striker. He was appointed MUZA FC coach in the Zambian Super League around 2020.[1]
Career
Nkoma joined Highlanders Football Club in 2004 and he was a very good striker, whose diminutive frame hid his killer instinct. He made a big impression at Bosso and the now defunct Mighty Bulls during his extended stay when he made Zimbabwe his adopted home. He had pace and a unique way of beating defenders and was a big success story after the turn of the millennium.[2]