Latest revision as of 13:17, 18 January 2022
Dadaya Secondary School is based in Zvishavane, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Dadaya Mission Farm, Chief Mafala, P Bag 651, Zvishavane.
Telephone: 051-2303, 04 185 9659
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Dadaya Secondary School at 53rd, with a 72% pass rate.
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Ndabaningi Sithole, former teacher
- Cephas Msipa, elected to House of Assembly in 1980.