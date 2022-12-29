Difference between revisions of "Dadaya Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 11:50, 29 December 2022
Dadaya Secondary School is based in Zvishavane, Midlands Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Dadaya Mission Farm, Chief Mafala, P Bag 651, Zvishavane.
Telephone: 051-2303, 04 185 9659
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
The November 2018 Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools ranked Dadaya Secondary School at 53rd, with a 72% pass rate.
Events
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Ndabaningi Sithole, former teacher
- Cephas Msipa, Member of Parliament in 1980.
- Aldrin Musiiwa, Member of Parliament.