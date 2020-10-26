Difference between revisions of "Dadirai+Guyo"

In July 2018, Dairai Guyo was elected to Ward 6 Chegutu Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 729 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Chegutu Municipality with 729 votes, beating Ida Mariga of Zanu-PF with 549 votes and Sarudzai Banda of NPF with 47 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]