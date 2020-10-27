Difference between revisions of "Dadirai+Guyo"

(6 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

− In '''July 2018''', '''Dairai Guyo''' was elected to Ward 6 [[Chegutu Municipality]], for MDC-Alliance, with 729 votes.

− ==Personal Details==

− No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

−

− ==School / Education==

− No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

−

− ==Service / Career==

− 2018 – elected to Ward 6 [[Chegutu Municipality]] with 729 votes, beating [[Ida Mariga]] of Zanu-PF with 549 votes and [[Sarudzai Banda]] of NPF with 47 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

−

− ==Events==

−

− ==Further Reading==

− <ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>