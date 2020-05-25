Difference between revisions of "Dadirai True Mavhiza"

In July 2018, Dadirai True Mavhiza was elected to Ward 2 Mutare RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1070 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Mutare RDC with 1070 votes, beating Crynos Manjengwa, independent with 954 votes, Tsvetai Matsika of MDC-Alliance with 419 votes, Enos Nyamayago Muzivi, independent with 341 votes, Herbert Dzoro, independent with 170 votes and Pfungwa Nyanjowa of NPF with 53 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

