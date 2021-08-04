Difference between revisions of "Daily News"

(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)

Line 65: Line 65:

}} }}

− The '''Daily News''' is a privately owned newspaper and media organisation in [[Zimbabwe]] published by the [[Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe]] in the capital [[Harare]]. It was founded in March 1999 with [[Geoffrey Nyarota]] as its founding editor. The paper is known for having its printing press been bombed on 28 January 2001, being shut down by the government a year later, and returning to the streets 7 years later on 18 March 2011. The paper is currently in operation and is one of 3 privately owned daily newspapers in Zimbabwe. The current ANZ group editor is [[Stanley Gama]]. + The '''Daily News''' is a privately owned newspaper and media organisation in [[Zimbabwe]] published by the [[Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe]] in the capital [[Harare]]. It was founded in ''' March 1999 ''' with [[Geoffrey Nyarota]] as its founding editor. The paper is known for having its printing press been bombed on ''' 28 January 2001 ''' , being shut down by the government a year later, and returning to the streets 7 years later on ''' 18 March 2011 ''' . The paper is currently (2021) in operation and is one of 3 privately owned daily newspapers in Zimbabwe. The current ANZ group editor is [[Stanley Gama]].

+

+ See [[History of Zimbabwe Timeline]]. <br/>

==Formation== ==Formation==

− The Daily News hit the streets first on 31 March 1999 as one of the country's only privately owned (referred to some as an opposition paper to the Zanu-PF Government of that time) daily newspaper. The other daily, owned by the government, was [[The Herald]]. Another privately owned paper [[The Daily Gazette]] had, had been shutdown a few years after being launched, leaving The Herald the only daily. Daily News launched with [[Wilf Mbanga]] as its chief executive officer, Geoff Nyarota its editor and [[Conrad Nyamutata]] its first chief reporter.<ref name="newzim">Conrad Nyamutata, [http://newzimbabwe.com/pages/dailyhc26.12891.html The Daily News: Zimbabwe's candle in the wind]</ref> + The Daily News fiorst published on ''' 31 March 1999 ''' as one of the country's only privately owned (referred to as an '' opposition paper '' by the [[ Zanu-PF ]] Government of that time) daily newspaper. The other daily, owned by the government, was [[The Herald]]. Another privately owned paper [[The Daily Gazette]] had been shutdown a few years after being launched, leaving The Herald the only daily. Daily News launched with [[Wilf Mbanga]] as its chief executive officer, [[ Geoff Nyarota ]] its editor and [[Conrad Nyamutata]] its first chief reporter.<ref name="newzim">Conrad Nyamutata, [http://newzimbabwe.com/pages/dailyhc26.12891.html The Daily News: Zimbabwe's candle in the wind]</ref>

With the motto ''Telling it like it is'', the publishers vowed that the paper would be neither pro-government nor anti-government but would be a medium of vibrant discourse among the divergent social, political and religious groups.<ref>[http://www.highbeam.com/doc/1P1-21137371.html MEDIA-ZIMBABWE: NEW INDEPENDENT DAILY LAUNCHED]</ref> With the motto ''Telling it like it is'', the publishers vowed that the paper would be neither pro-government nor anti-government but would be a medium of vibrant discourse among the divergent social, political and religious groups.<ref>[http://www.highbeam.com/doc/1P1-21137371.html MEDIA-ZIMBABWE: NEW INDEPENDENT DAILY LAUNCHED]</ref>

− The paper quickly became more popular than the Herald, and it 's been said, people would scramble for a copy each morning.<ref name="newzim" /> + The paper quickly became more popular than [[The Herald ]] , and it was said, '' people would scramble for a copy each morning '' .<ref name="newzim" />

− Later, Zimbabwean entrepreneur and owner of [[Econet Wireless Zimbabwe]], [[Strive Masiyiwa]], became the majority shareholder and it's said he continued paying full salaries beyond the shutting down of the newspaper after its operating license was revoked by the Government of Zimbabwe when Daily News defied the [[Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act]] (AIPPA) in September 2003.<ref name="newzim" /> + Later, Zimbabwean entrepreneur and owner of [[Econet Wireless Zimbabwe]], [[Strive Masiyiwa]], became the majority shareholder and it's said he continued paying full salaries beyond the shutting down of the newspaper after its operating license was revoked by the Government of Zimbabwe when Daily News defied the [[Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act]] (AIPPA) in ''' September 2003 ''' .<ref name="newzim" />

==Major Events== ==Major Events==

Line 79: Line 81:

*'''Saturday 22 April 2000''': The Daily News' art gallery was bombed by unknown assailants. *'''Saturday 22 April 2000''': The Daily News' art gallery was bombed by unknown assailants.

[[File:Zimbabwe Daily news bombing 28 January 2001.jpg|thumb|right|Zimbabwe Daily news bombing 28 January 2001]] [[File:Zimbabwe Daily news bombing 28 January 2001.jpg|thumb|right|Zimbabwe Daily news bombing 28 January 2001]]

− *'''Sunday January 28, 2001''': The paper's printing plant was bombed a few weeks after the then Minister of Information [[Jonathan Moyo]] has promised to deal with the newspaper's alleged 'madness'.<ref>[http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/1141168.stm Zimbabwe newspaper bombed]</ref> + *'''Sunday January 28, 2001''': The paper's printing plant was bombed a few weeks after the then Minister of [[ Information and Publicity]] [[Jonathan Moyo]] has promised to deal with the newspaper's alleged 'madness'.<ref>[http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/1141168.stm Zimbabwe newspaper bombed]</ref>

*'''March 2001''': ZANU PF supporters marched to the Daily News offices against a report that Zimbabweans has celebrated the death of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Laurent Kabila. *'''March 2001''': ZANU PF supporters marched to the Daily News offices against a report that Zimbabweans has celebrated the death of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Laurent Kabila.

*'''September 2003''': The paper was finally banned for operating without a license under the [[Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act]] (AIPPA). *'''September 2003''': The paper was finally banned for operating without a license under the [[Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act]] (AIPPA).

*'''5 February 2004''': The [[Supreme Court]] rules that it a crime for journalists to operate without a government permit, effectively forcing the closure of the Daily News. The Daily News had been refused a license in December 2003. *'''5 February 2004''': The [[Supreme Court]] rules that it a crime for journalists to operate without a government permit, effectively forcing the closure of the Daily News. The Daily News had been refused a license in December 2003.

− *'''March 2011''': The paper comes back on the streets with its first article questioning if Mugabe is fit to contest in an election slated for 2013. + *'''March 2011''': The paper comes back on the streets with its first article questioning if Mugabe is fit to contest in an election slated for ''' 2013 ''' .

− *'''December 2014''': The paper faces fresh onslaught following claims by First Lady [[Grace Mugabe]] in 2014 that former Vice President [[Joice Mujuru]] owns a 10% stake in the newspaper. Police obtain a court order, signed by Harare Provincial Magistrate [[Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe]] on December 18, 2014, authorising them to search and seize key documents pertaining to the ownership of the newspaper’s parent company Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ).<ref name="dailynews01012015">Mugove Tafirenyika [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2015/01/01/daily-news-under-siege Daily News under siege], ''The Daily News'', Retrieved:29 January 2015, Published:01 Jan 2015</ref> + *'''December 2014''': The paper faces fresh onslaught following claims by First Lady [[Grace Mugabe]] in ''' 2014 ''' that former Vice President [[Joice Mujuru]] owns a 10% stake in the newspaper. Police obtain a court order, signed by Harare Provincial Magistrate [[Vakayi Douglas Chikwekwe]] on '''18 December 2014 ''' , authorising them to search and seize key documents pertaining to the ownership of the newspaper’s parent company [[ Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe ]] (ANZ).<ref name="dailynews01012015">Mugove Tafirenyika [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2015/01/01/daily-news-under-siege Daily News under siege], ''The Daily News'', Retrieved:29 January 2015, Published:01 Jan 2015</ref>

==Circulation== ==Circulation==

− In its first year, the paper reached a readership of 105,000 surpassing that of the [[Herald]] which had been in circulation since 1980. + In its first year, the paper reached a readership of 105,000 surpassing that of the [[ The Herald]] which had been in circulation since ''' 1980 ''' .

− The [[Zimbabwe All Media Products Survey]] (ZAMPS) of 2011 rated the paper the second behind of the Herald. + The [[Zimbabwe All Media Products Survey]] (ZAMPS) of ''' 2011 ''' rated the paper the second behind [[The Herald ]] .

− The latest survey (2013) shows that the paper is still in second position in terms of readership.<ref>[http://www.techzim.co.zw/2013/10/newspaper-readership-in-zimbabwe-continues-to-decline/Newspaper readership in Zimbabwe continues to decline – ZAMPS 2013 - See more at: http://www.techzim.co.zw/2013/10/newspaper-readership-in-zimbabwe-continues-to-decline/#sthash.uI2zndMt.dpuf]</ref> + The latest survey ( ''' 2013 ''' ) shows that the paper is still in second position in terms of readership.<ref>[http://www.techzim.co.zw/2013/10/newspaper-readership-in-zimbabwe-continues-to-decline/Newspaper readership in Zimbabwe continues to decline – ZAMPS 2013 - See more at: http://www.techzim.co.zw/2013/10/newspaper-readership-in-zimbabwe-continues-to-decline/#sthash.uI2zndMt.dpuf]</ref>

==Unearthing of Scandals== ==Unearthing of Scandals==

− *In 2011 the paper exposed the double standards of senior government officials who were defaulting to pay their electricity bills. The scandal which became known as '[[Zesagate]]' involved judges, provincial governors and ministers with [[Robert Mugabe]] topping the list with a US $345 000 debt as of December 2011.<ref>[http://ftp.myzimbabwe.co.zw/gossip/2223-president-mugabe-still-one-of-senior-government-officials-who-owe-zesa-thousands-of-us.htmlPresident Mugabe still one of senior government officials who owe Zesa thousands of US$]</ref> The scandal was never reported in the state-owned newspapers. + *In ''' 2011 ''' the paper exposed the double standards of senior government officials who were defaulting to pay their electricity bills. The scandal which became known as '[[Zesagate]]' involved judges, provincial governors and ministers with [[Robert Mugabe]] topping the list with a US $345 000 debt as of ''' December 2011 ''' .<ref>[http://ftp.myzimbabwe.co.zw/gossip/2223-president-mugabe-still-one-of-senior-government-officials-who-owe-zesa-thousands-of-us.htmlPresident Mugabe still one of senior government officials who owe Zesa thousands of US$]</ref> The scandal was never reported in the state-owned newspapers.

− *On the 14th of February 2013, it unearthed yet another scandal that became known as [[Nieebgate]] exposing underhand dealings in the implementaion of the [[Indegenisation Act]] involving the the Indigenisation Minister, [[Saviour Kasukuwere]] and the National [[Indegenisation and Economic Empowerment Board]] (NIEEB).The deals could have seen the country losing millions of dollars.<ref>[http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/04/25/kasukuwere-under-pressureKasukuwere under pressure]</ref> + *On '''14 February 2013 ''' , it unearthed yet another scandal that became known as [[Nieebgate]] exposing underhand dealings in the implementaion of the [[Indegenisation Act]] involving the the Indigenisation Minister, [[Saviour Kasukuwere]] and the National [[Indegenisation and Economic Empowerment Board]] (NIEEB).The deals could have seen the country losing millions of dollars.<ref>[http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/04/25/kasukuwere-under-pressureKasukuwere under pressure]</ref>

− [[Category:Zimbabwe Newspapers]] +

==References== ==References==

<references/> <references/>

+