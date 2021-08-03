Pindula

==Background==
===Children===
*[[Samantha Nengomasha]]
*[[Sam Mtukudzi]]<ref name="NR"/>
==Marriage To Oliver Mtukudzi==
Daisy started seeing Oliver Mtukudzi whilst he was still married to his first wife [[Melody Murape]]. Oliver Mtukudzi paid lobola for her whilst he was still married to Murape.<ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2014/09/09/tales-from-tukus-ex-wife-melody/ Tales from Tuku’s ex-wife Melody], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: September 9, 2014, Retrieved: August 3, 2021</ref>
==References==
<references/>
|title= Daisy Mtukudzi -Pindula, Local Knowledge
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Daisy Mtukudzi, Oliver Mtukudzi wife, Daisy Mtukudzi biography
|description=
|image=
|image_alt= Daisy Mtukudzi Biography
Daisy Mtukudzi
OrganizationPakare Paya Arts Center

Daisy Mtukudzi is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and wife of Oliver Mtukudzi and mother to the late Sam Mtukudzi.

Background

Children

Marriage To Oliver Mtukudzi

Daisy started seeing Oliver Mtukudzi whilst he was still married to his first wife Melody Murape. Oliver Mtukudzi paid lobola for her whilst he was still married to Murape.[1]


References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Tales from Tuku’s ex-wife Melody, Nehanda Radio, Published: September 9, 2014, Retrieved: August 3, 2021


