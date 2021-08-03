Daisy started seeing Oliver Mtukudzi whilst he was still married to his first wife [[Melody Murape]]. Oliver Mtukudzi paid lobola for her whilst he was still married to Murape.<ref name="NR">[https://nehandaradio.com/2014/09/09/tales-from-tukus-ex-wife-melody/ Tales from Tuku’s ex-wife Melody], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: September 9, 2014, Retrieved: August 3, 2021</ref>

'''Daisy Mtukudzi''' is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and wife of [[Oliver Mtukudzi]] and mother to the late [[Sam Mtukudzi]].

Background

Children

Marriage To Oliver Mtukudzi

