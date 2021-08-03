Difference between revisions of "Daisy Mtukudzi"
'''Daisy Mtukudzi''' is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and wife of [[Oliver Mtukudzi]] and mother to the late [[Sam Mtukudzi]].
Daisy Mtukudzi is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and wife of Oliver Mtukudzi and mother to the late Sam Mtukudzi.
Background
Children
Marriage To Oliver Mtukudzi
Daisy started seeing Oliver Mtukudzi whilst he was still married to his first wife Melody Murape. Oliver Mtukudzi paid lobola for her whilst he was still married to Murape.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tales from Tuku’s ex-wife Melody, Nehanda Radio, Published: September 9, 2014, Retrieved: August 3, 2021