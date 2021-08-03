<blockquote>"Tuku did not leave any money for me. Many people think he left a lot of money but he did not. I have no money. I am failing to complete the execution of his estate because I have no money. Tuku himself did not have money. Ask those who know him, he would facilitate deals for others, he would host youngsters and help them but he would not give them money. He just did not have money."</blockquote><ref name="H">Takawira Dapi, [https://www.herald.co.zw/tukus-widow-breaks-silence/ Tuku’s widow breaks silence], ''The Herald'', Published: August 2, 2021, Retrieved: JAugust 3, 2021</ref>

'''Daisy Mtukudzi''' is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and wife of [[Oliver Mtukudzi]] and mother to the late [[Sam Mtukudzi]].

Daisy Kudzai

Daisy Kudzai Mtukudzi is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and wife of Oliver Mtukudzi and mother to the late Sam Mtukudzi.

Background

Age

Daisy Mtukudzi was born on 2 February 1959.[1]

Children

Daisy and Oliver Mtukudzi had two children together:

Daisy has a daughter named Faith Kadzura from a previous relationship.[3]

Marriage To Oliver Mtukudzi

Daisy started seeing Oliver Mtukudzi whilst he was still married to his first wife Melody Murape. Oliver Mtukudzi paid lobola for her whilst he was still married to Murape.[2]

Inheritance

Despite Oliver Mtukudzi bequeathing all his properties and companies to her according to a one-page Will and Testament[1], Daisy revealed in August 2021 that she was struggling. Daisy Mtukudzi went on to say that Oliver Mtukudzi did not leave her any money. She said:

"Tuku did not leave any money for me. Many people think he left a lot of money but he did not. I have no money. I am failing to complete the execution of his estate because I have no money. Tuku himself did not have money. Ask those who know him, he would facilitate deals for others, he would host youngsters and help them but he would not give them money. He just did not have money."

