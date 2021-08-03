Difference between revisions of "Daisy Mtukudzi"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Daisy Mtukudzi | post-nominals = | image = <!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| pronunciation =
| pronunciation =
|−
| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->
|+
| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->
|−
| birth_date =
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date and age|||}}
| birth_place =
| birth_place =
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 60:
|Line 60:
| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->
| spouse = <!-- Use article title or common name -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| partner = <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
|−
| children =
|+
| children =
| parents = <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
| parents = <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->
| mother = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays "Parent(s)" as label) -->
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Daisy Mtukudzi''' is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and wife of [[Oliver Mtukudzi]] and mother to the late [[Sam Mtukudzi]].
|+
'''Daisy Mtukudzi''' is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and wife of [[Oliver Mtukudzi]] and mother to the late [[Sam Mtukudzi]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 13:56, 3 August 2021
|Daisy Mtukudzi
|Born
|Daisy Kudzai
February 2, 1959
|Organization
|Pakare Paya Arts Center
|Children
|Samantha Nengomasha, Sam Mtukudzi and Faith Kadzura
Daisy Kudzai Mtukudzi is a Zimbabwean businesswoman and wife of Oliver Mtukudzi and mother to the late Sam Mtukudzi.
Background
Age
Daisy Mtukudzi was born on 2 February 1959.[1]
Children
Daisy and Oliver Mtukudzi had two children together:
Daisy has a daughter named Faith Kadzura from a previous relationship.[3]
Marriage To Oliver Mtukudzi
Daisy started seeing Oliver Mtukudzi whilst he was still married to his first wife Melody Murape. Oliver Mtukudzi paid lobola for her whilst he was still married to Murape.[2]
Inheritance
Despite Oliver Mtukudzi bequeathing all his properties and companies to her according to a one-page Will and Testament[1], Daisy revealed in August 2021 that she was struggling. Daisy Mtukudzi went on to say that Oliver Mtukudzi did not leave her any money. She said:
"Tuku did not leave any money for me. Many people think he left a lot of money but he did not. I have no money. I am failing to complete the execution of his estate because I have no money. Tuku himself did not have money. Ask those who know him, he would facilitate deals for others, he would host youngsters and help them but he would not give them money. He just did not have money."
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mtukudzi left all properties, companies to widow Daisy, according to will, The Herald, Published: April 30, 2019, Retrieved: August 3, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tales from Tuku’s ex-wife Melody, Nehanda Radio, Published: September 9, 2014, Retrieved: August 3, 2021
- ↑ Mtandazo Dube, Who will inherit Tuku’s vast empire?, The Sunday Mail, Published: February 1, 2019, Retrieved: July 31, 2021
- ↑ Takawira Dapi, Tuku’s widow breaks silence, The Herald, Published: August 2, 2021, Retrieved: JAugust 3, 2021