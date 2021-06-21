Difference between revisions of "Daisy Rutendo Takundwa"
Daisy Rutendo Takundwa is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Knowledge Musona.
Background
Husband
Knowledge Musona
Daisy Rutendo Takundwa and her husband Knowledge Musona got married on 28 March 2016 at Rain Forest Tree.