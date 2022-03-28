Difference between revisions of "Daisy Zambuko"
Daisy Tendai Zambuko is a Zimbabwean journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
Education
Zambuko has a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the Harare Polytechnic College. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). Daisy Zambuko also holds a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy from Midlands State University (MSU).[1]
Career
Zambuko worked at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a reporter from 2001 to 2011. Daisy Zambuko also worked part-time for the Brazilian Embassy as a Press and Cultural Relations Officer.
She is also a board secretary at the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe (ECOZI). A coalition of civil society organizations that works to promote the attainment of quality education for all.[1]
Zambuko is currently the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
References
