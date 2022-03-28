|description= Daisy Tendai Zambuko is a Zimbabwean journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.

'''Daisy Tendai Zambuko''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.

Daisy Tendai Zambuko

Daisy Tendai Zambuko is a Zimbabwean journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.

Education

Zambuko has a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication/Media Studies from Harare Polytechnic. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). Daisy Zambuko also holds a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy from Midlands State University (MSU).[1]

Career

Zambuko worked at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a reporter from 2001 to 2011. Daisy Zambuko also worked part-time for the Brazilian Embassy as a Press and Cultural Relations Officer.

She is also a board secretary at the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe (ECOZI). A coalition of civil society organizations that works to promote the attainment of quality education for all.[1]

Zambuko is currently the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.

References