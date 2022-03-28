Difference between revisions of "Daisy Zambuko"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Daisy Tendai Zambuko''' is a Zimbabwean journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and Int...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
'''Daisy Tendai Zambuko''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
'''Daisy Tendai Zambuko''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
|−
==Education==
==Education==
|−
Zambuko has a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication/Media Studies from
|+
Zambuko has a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication/Media Studies from [[Harare Polytechnic]]. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from [[Zimbabwe Open University]] (ZOU). Daisy Zambuko also holds a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy from [[Midlands State University]] (MSU).<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/daisy-tendai-zambuko-404ab519a/?originalSubdomain=zw Daisy Tendai Zambuko], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 28, 2022</ref>
|−
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 22:
|Line 102:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Daisy Zambuko, Daisy Zambuko Education, Daisy Zambuko biography, Daisy Zambuko ZBC
|keywords= Daisy Zambuko, Daisy Zambuko Education, Daisy Zambuko biography, Daisy Zambuko ZBC
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image= Daisy Zambuko.jpg
|image= Daisy Zambuko.jpg
|image_alt= Daisy Zambuko Biography
|image_alt= Daisy Zambuko Biography
Revision as of 11:30, 28 March 2022
|Daisy Zambuko
|[[File::Daisy Zambuko.jpg|frameless|alt=Daisy Zambuko Biography|upright=200px|Daisy Zambuko Biography]]
|Born
|Daisy Tendai Zambuko
|Known for
|Being a journalist
Daisy Tendai Zambuko is a Zimbabwean journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
Education
Zambuko has a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication/Media Studies from Harare Polytechnic. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). Daisy Zambuko also holds a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy from Midlands State University (MSU).[1]
Career
Zambuko worked at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a reporter from 2001 to 2011. Daisy Zambuko also worked part-time for the Brazilian Embassy as a Press and Cultural Relations Officer.
She is also a board secretary at the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe (ECOZI). A coalition of civil society organizations that works to promote the attainment of quality education for all.[1]
Zambuko is currently the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Daisy Tendai Zambuko, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 28, 2022