Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Daisy Zambuko"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Daisy Tendai Zambuko''' is a Zimbabwean journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and Int...")
 
 
(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| pre-nominals  =
 +
| name              = Daisy Zambuko<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
 +
| post-nominals  =
 +
| image              =Daisy Zambuko.jpg<!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
 +
| image_upright = 200px
 +
| alt                = Daisy Zambuko Biography
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| pronunciation      =
 +
| birth_name        =  Daisy Tendai Zambuko<!-- only use if different from name above -->
 +
| birth_date        =  <!--{{birth date and age|1966|07|17}}-->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        =  <!-- {{Death date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (death date then birth date) -->
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| burial_place      =  <!-- may be used instead of resting_place and resting_place_coordinates (displays ""Burial place"" as label) -->
 +
| burial_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        =
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =  <!-- Discouraged in most cases, specifically when promotional, and requiring a reliable source -->
 +
| known_for          = Being a journalist
 +
| notable_works      =  <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| height            =  <!-- ""X cm"", ""X m""  or ""X ft Y in"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| weight            =  <!-- ""X kg"", ""X lb"" or ""X st Y lb"" plus optional reference (conversions are automatic) -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =  <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =  <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =
 +
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 +
| mother            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| father            =  <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| family            =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| website            =  <!--{{URL|https://twitter.com/zalerahmakari}}-->
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
}}
 +
 
'''Daisy Tendai Zambuko''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
 
'''Daisy Tendai Zambuko''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
 
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
  
Zambuko has a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the [[Harare Polytechnic College]]. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from [[Zimbabwe Open University]] (ZOU). Daisy Zambuko also holds a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy from [[Midlands State University]] (MSU).<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/daisy-tendai-zambuko-404ab519a/?originalSubdomain=zw Daisy Tendai Zambuko], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 28, 2022</ref>
+
Zambuko has a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication/Media Studies from [[Harare Polytechnic]]. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from [[Zimbabwe Open University]] (ZOU). Daisy Zambuko also holds a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy from [[Midlands State University]] (MSU).<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/daisy-tendai-zambuko-404ab519a/?originalSubdomain=zw Daisy Tendai Zambuko], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 28, 2022</ref>
 
 
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Line 22: Line 102:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Daisy Zambuko, Daisy Zambuko Education, Daisy Zambuko biography, Daisy Zambuko ZBC
 
|keywords= Daisy Zambuko, Daisy Zambuko Education, Daisy Zambuko biography, Daisy Zambuko ZBC
|description=  
+
|description= Daisy Tendai Zambuko is a Zimbabwean journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
 
|image= Daisy Zambuko.jpg
 
|image= Daisy Zambuko.jpg
 
|image_alt= Daisy Zambuko Biography
 
|image_alt= Daisy Zambuko Biography

Latest revision as of 11:31, 28 March 2022

Daisy Zambuko
Daisy Zambuko Biography
BornDaisy Tendai Zambuko
Known forBeing a journalist

Daisy Tendai Zambuko is a Zimbabwean journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.

Education

Zambuko has a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication/Media Studies from Harare Polytechnic. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). Daisy Zambuko also holds a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy from Midlands State University (MSU).[1]

Career

Zambuko worked at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a reporter from 2001 to 2011. Daisy Zambuko also worked part-time for the Brazilian Embassy as a Press and Cultural Relations Officer.

She is also a board secretary at the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe (ECOZI). A coalition of civil society organizations that works to promote the attainment of quality education for all.[1]

Zambuko is currently the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Daisy Tendai Zambuko, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 28, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Daisy_Zambuko&oldid=116178"