'''Daisy Tendai Zambuko''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist. She is a former reporter for the ZBC and is the current Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
|
|−
|
|
|
|
|
==Education==
Education
Zambuko has a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication/Media Studies from Harare Polytechnic. She also holds a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). Daisy Zambuko also holds a Master's degree in Marketing Strategy from Midlands State University (MSU).[1]
Career
Zambuko worked at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) as a reporter from 2001 to 2011. Daisy Zambuko also worked part-time for the Brazilian Embassy as a Press and Cultural Relations Officer.
She is also a board secretary at the Education Coalition of Zimbabwe (ECOZI). A coalition of civil society organizations that works to promote the attainment of quality education for all.[1]
Zambuko is currently the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) Communications and International Relations Officer.
