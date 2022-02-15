Difference between revisions of "Dakarayi Sambo"
In July 2018, Dakarayi Sambo was elected to Ward 12 Chipinge RDC, for Zanu PF with 1308 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 12 Chipinge RDC with 1308 votes, beating Phillimon Koponi of MDC Alliance with 320 votes and Paul Dube of PRC with 46 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022