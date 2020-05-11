Difference between revisions of "Dakid Verse"

Masimba Temwani Biyasi is a Harare based afro beat and Hip Hop artist and actor who is a Zim Hip Hop Awards nominee more than four times. The musician is also a member of the award winning group and recording label Mula Nation Ent.

Background

Born in Blantyre Malawi to a Malawian father and Zimbabwean mother, the rapper was raised in the dusty suburb of Mabvuku on the outskirts of Zimbabwe's capital and later moved to the leafy Harare suburb of Belvedere.[1]

Education

He did his primary education at Simudzai Primary School and later moved on to Mabvuku High School in 2000 for his high school education. He later moved to Prince Edward School and Ellis Robins High School for his advanced level studies.

Career

It was during his formative years that he fell in love with music and acting as he was a member of the school choirs both in primary and High school. It was during his years in high school where he started taking music, especially hip hop seriously and taking part in open mic sessions at the Book Cafe in Harare. His music is mostly influenced by the lives of the ordinary Zimbabweans and he is what can be called a character rapper as his music is usually about telling the story of the people mostly in first person.

Dakid Verse has been in the industry since late 2014 and released his first full length project in the form of an extended play record (EP) title Untold Stories. Although the EP did not do as well as he expected it however had the industry paying him attention and saw him being nominated for Best Underground Artist 2017 at the Zim Hip Hop Awards.

He is also a journalist, graphic designer and professional photographer. He said that photography is his day job. He has worked for various media houses in the country and as a journalist he has been nominated various times for his contributions in this sector. Dakid Verse has been in a couple of TV commercials most notable has been the ZEC BVR commercial in late 2017 and a CBZ commercial. He is the head honcho of the Indie Record label / Hip Hop Group ZikuTsotsi Movement.

Collaborations

He has worked with other artists from across Africa most notable Ti Gonzi, Scrip Mula, R Peels, Dexter Baysiq, Nyasha Timbe, Yoz, Anonzi Xndr, Fun F and most recently Nigerian rapper Lil Dizzie and Malawian afro beat artist Kid Buba.

Discography

Untold Stories EP (2017) - This featured Ti Gonzi, Fun F, Scrip Mula and Nyasha Timbe.

The Father Of The Son (2018) - This one featured Kanter The Janter, Shayne and KBFMG

One of his songs titled Jecha saw the rapper get massive radio play both locally and regionally

Rhythm Black Vol. 1 which featured Nigerian rapper Lil Dizzie

Singles:

Mashereni ft Yoz and Nyasha Timbe (2016)

Tsotsi ft Ti Gonzi, Scrip Mula, Kid Moola, Shauzy and Yung Saint (2016)

Ngoro (2019) ft Shaquille Kings and Blaqshukela

