'''Dakota Legoete''' is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. He is the current spokesperson for the ANC.

Political Career

In 2009, Legoete was suspended by the Tswaing local municipality, in Sannieshof, North West following allegations of fraud and corruption. He challenged his suspension in court. In 2011, the ANC appointed him as a Tlokwe, Potchefstroom, municipal councillor. Legoete said he had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing and so was eligible to stand as a councillor. [1]

He ran for North West provincial secretary in November 2013 and won. Legoete beat Gordon Kegakilwe by 205 votes against 169.[2]