Difference between revisions of "Dakota Legoete"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Dakota Legoete''' is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. ==Political Career== In 2009, Legoete was suspended by the Tswaing local municipality, in Sannies...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Dakota Legoete''' is a South African politician and a member of the ANC.
|+
'''Dakota Legoete''' is a South African politician and a member of the ANC.
==Political Career==
==Political Career==
|Line 14:
|Line 14:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Dakota Legoete, Dakota Legoete biography, Dakota Legoete latest
|keywords= Dakota Legoete, Dakota Legoete biography, Dakota Legoete latest
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Latest revision as of 16:19, 8 May 2021
Dakota Legoete is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. He is the current spokesperson for the ANC.
Political Career
In 2009, Legoete was suspended by the Tswaing local municipality, in Sannieshof, North West following allegations of fraud and corruption. He challenged his suspension in court. In 2011, the ANC appointed him as a Tlokwe, Potchefstroom, municipal councillor. Legoete said he had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing and so was eligible to stand as a councillor. [1]
He ran for North West provincial secretary in November 2013 and won. Legoete beat Gordon Kegakilwe by 205 votes against 169.[2]
References
- ↑ SIPHO MASONDO, Dubious officials hired by the state elsewhere, TimesLive, Published: August 25, 2011, Retrieved: May 8, 2021
- ↑ Mmanaledi Mataboge, Legoete elected ANC NW provincial secretary, Mal & Guardian, Published: November 26, 2013, Retrieved: May 8, 2021