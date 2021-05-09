|description= Dakota Legoete is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. He is the current spokesperson for the ANC.

|description= Dakota Legoete is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. He is the current spokesperson for the ANC.

In May 2021, a leaked NEC meeting audio recording of Legoete did the rounds on social media. In the leaked audio, Legoete decried the uneven approach to those implicated in corruption and crime .

[[File:Dakota Legoete.jpg|thumb|Dakota Legoete]] '''Dakota Legoete''' is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. He is the current spokesperson for the ANC .

'''Dakota Legoete''' is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. He is the current spokesperson for the ANC.

Dakota Legoete

Dakota Legoete is a South African politician and a member of the ANC. He is the current spokesperson for the ANC.

In May 2021, a leaked NEC meeting audio recording of Legoete did the rounds on social media. In the leaked audio, Legoete decried the uneven approach to those implicated in corruption and crime.

Political Career

In 2009, Legoete was suspended by the Tswaing local municipality, in Sannieshof, North West following allegations of fraud and corruption. He challenged his suspension in court. In 2011, the ANC appointed him as a Tlokwe, Potchefstroom, municipal councillor. Legoete said he had not been found guilty of any wrongdoing and so was eligible to stand as a councillor. [1]

He ran for North West provincial secretary in November 2013 and won. Legoete beat Gordon Kegakilwe by 205 votes against 169.[2]

Leaked NEC Meeting Recording

On 8 May 2021, a NEC meeting recording of Dakota Legoete leaked online. The NEC meeting was held soon after the suspension of Ace Magashule pending the finalisation of his court case.

Legoete who is one of Magushule's key supporters told the NEC meeting that the committee, elected at Nasrec in December 2017, had become a “liability” to South Africa and to the ANC’s structures.

In the leaked recording, Legoete said the NEC had “failed to rise above narrow and factional agendas” and had spent the past four years “dealing with each other”.

Legoete said he believed the ANC needed to use rule 29 of its constitution and call a special conference to deal with this collapse of leadership as the party and the country were “on autopilot”. He said:

“If some of us are not prepared to repent and help the movement move forward, then we must call for a special conference [to] apply rule 29. Branches, regions and provinces must begin to discuss this. We cannot continue like this.”

Legoete also called on the NEC to implement the stand-aside rule against people who were accused of corruption but who had not been charged, some of whom, he said, were “worse” than Magashule.

He asked why Cyril Ramaphosa was in the NEC meeting at all because of the "suspension letter" issued against him by suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

According to the ANC's constitution, however, only structures and not individuals could suspend members from the party.[3][4]