Difference between revisions of "Dambisa Moyo"

Dambisa Moyo born Dambisa Felicia Moyo is a Zambian economist and writer.

Age

She was born on February 2, 1969, to Stephen and Orlean Moyo in Lusaka, Zambia.[1]

Background

Moyo spent a portion of her childhood in the United States, where her father pursued postgraduate education, and then returned to Zambia, where her mother eventually became chairwoman of a state-owned bank and her father pursued a career in academia and public administration.[2]Her father was the son of a miner in apartheid South Africa, her mother the daughter of a man who would later train to be a teacher.

Husband

On 28 December 2020, Moyo married Jarred Smith, a Co-founder of Qualtrics a Technology Company in Provo, Utah, USA. Moyo is five years older than Smith.

The couple's wedding was witnessed by Dambisa’s brother Mdolole Steven Moyo, Duff Thompson, the couple’s long-standing friend and Barnaby their 10-year-old dog because of strict Covid-19 measures.[3]

Education

She studied chemistry at the University of Zambia in Lusaka but left the country in 1991, during a period of political unrest, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry (1991) and a master’s degree in business administration (1993) from American University in Washington, D.C.

In 1997 she received a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and in 2002 she received a doctorate in economics from St. Antony’s College, Oxford. Her doctoral dissertation was on savings rates in developing countries.[2]

Career

After she completed her studies in 1993, Moyo worked for two years at the World Bank.

In 2001 Moyo joined the global investment firm Goldman Sachs, where she advised developing countries on the issuing of bonds on the international market. [2]

Career As An Author

While working full-time, she wrote Dead Aid: Why Aid Is Not Working and How There Is a Better Way for Africa (2009). The book, whose main title is an ironic reference to the Live Aid benefit concerts of 1985, argues that the large amounts of money donated by Western states and organizations such as the World Bank have effectively perpetuated poverty in Africa.

Books

Dead Aid