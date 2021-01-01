Difference between revisions of "Dambisa Moyo"
Dambisa Moyo born Dambisa Felicia Moyo is a Zambian economist and writer.
Age
She was born on February 2, 1969, to Stephen and Orlean Moyo in Lusaka, Zambia.[1]
Background
Moyo spent a portion of her childhood in the United States, where her father pursued postgraduate education, and then returned to Zambia, where her mother eventually became chairwoman of a state-owned bank and her father pursued a career in academia and public administration.[2]Her father was the son of a miner in apartheid South Africa, her mother the daughter of a man who would later train to be a teacher.
Husband
On 28 December 2020, Moyo married Jarred Smith, a Co-founder of Qualtrics a Technology Company in Provo, Utah, USA. Moyo is five years older than Smith.
The couple's wedding was witnessed by Dambisa’s brother Mdolole Steven Moyo, Duff Thompson, the couple’s long-standing friend and Barnaby their 10-year-old dog because of strict Covid-19 measures.[3]
Education
She studied chemistry at the University of Zambia in Lusaka but left the country in 1991, during a period of political unrest, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemistry (1991) and a master’s degree in business administration (1993) from American University in Washington, D.C.
In 1997 she received a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, and in 2002 she received a doctorate in economics from St. Antony’s College, Oxford. Her doctoral dissertation was on savings rates in developing countries.[2]
Career
After she completed her studies in 1993, Moyo worked for two years at the World Bank.
In 2001 Moyo joined the global investment firm Goldman Sachs, where she advised developing countries on the issuing of bonds on the international market. [2]
Career As An Author
While working full-time, she wrote her first book Dead Aid: Why Aid Is Not Working and How There Is a Better Way for Africa' which was published in 2009 and became a New York bestseller. [2][4] The book made her a sought after public speaker, pundit and author. In the same year, she was named a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader[5], one of TIME's 100[6] and one of Oprah Winfrey's first "20 remarkable visionaries" list.[7]
Moyo's second book, How the West Was Lost: Fifty Years of Economic Folly – And the Stark Choices that Lie Ahead, was published in January 2011 and was also a New York Times bestseller. Her third book, Winner Take All: China's Race for Resources and What It Means for the World, was published in June 2012 and was also a New York Times bestseller.
Books
- Dead Aid (2009)
- How the West Was Lost: Fifty Years of Economic Folly – And the Stark Choices that Lie Ahead (2011)
- Winner Take All: China's Race for Resources and What It Means for the World (2012)
Awards
References
- ↑ Alex Kamau, Biography of Dambisa Moyo by Alex Kamau, SA History, Published: 2017, Retrieved: January 1, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 2.3 Dambisa Moyo, Britannica, Published: November 11, 2020, Retrieved: January 1, 2021
- ↑ Dambisa Moyo finds love in the US, Lusaka Times, Published: December 29, 2020, Retrieved: January 1, 2021
- ↑ Best Sellers, New York Times, Published: April 19, 2009, Retrieved: January 1, 2021
- ↑ Paul Wolfowitz,Young Global Leader Honorees 2009, World Economic Forum, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 1, 2021
- ↑ Dambisa Moyo, TIME, Published: April 30, 2009, Retrieved: January 1, 2021
- ↑ O's First-Ever Power List, O, The Oprah Magazine, Published: September 2009, Retrieved: January 1, 2021