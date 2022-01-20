In July 2018, Dambson Makichi was elected to Ward 15 Buhera RDC, for Zanu PF with 2167 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 15 Buhera RDC with 2167 votes, beating Kampio Panyangara Nyandoro of MDC Alliance with 982 votes. [1]

Events

