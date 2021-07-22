[[File:Dambudzo Marechera's Grave.jpg|300px|thumb|right|Dambudzo Marechera's grave: No: 1237, Section E, [[Warren Hills Cemetery]], Harare, Zimbabwe.]] ''' Marechera ''' succumbed to an HIV and AIDS-related disease. Wild stated that ''' Marechera ''' began to have health problems in ''' February 1986 ''' .<ref name="WILD"/> He was, however, unable to look after himself as he spent his money on women and alcohol. In ''' 1987 ''' , he was diagnosed as being HIV positive and still he denied to live with his family arguing that they were after his money.<ref name="WILD"/> Thus no one else was there to take care of him.

[[File:Dambudzo Marechera's Grave.jpg|300px|thumb|right|Dambudzo Marechera's grave: No: 1237, Section E, [[Warren Hills Cemetery]], Harare, Zimbabwe.]]Marechera succumbed to an HIV and AIDS-related disease. Wild stated that Marechera began to have health problems in February 1986.<ref name="WILD"/> He was, however, unable to look after himself as he spent his money on women and alcohol. In 1987, he was diagnosed as being HIV positive and still he denied to live with his family arguing that they were after his money.<ref name="WILD"/> Thus no one else was there to take care of him.

In ''' 1984 ''' , Marechera became a teacher at [[ Peoples' College ]] but was later dismissed. He was then arrested during the [[Zimbabwe International Book Fair]] in the same year after he had complained that he was attacked by an army colonel.<ref name="BOOKS"/>

In 1984, Marechera became a teacher at Peoples' College but was later dismissed. He was then arrested during the [[Zimbabwe International Book Fair]] in the same year after he had complained that he was attacked by an army colonel.<ref name="BOOKS"/>

From his ''' 1978 ''' publication, ''' Marechera ''' created his own distinguished style from his contemporaries. He was propagating individualism and this made people classify his work as being alien to Africa. Upon his return to [[Zimbabwe]] in ''' 1982 ''' , he refused to be co-opted into the nation-building post-independence project.<ref name="HELON"/> He was skeptical about [[Robert Mugabe]] and he publicly criticised him. His novel, ''Mind Blast'' or ''The Definite Buddy'' was banned after it was published, ''' Marechera ''' was arrested and was held in the police cells for 6 days.<ref name="BOOKS"/> The ban was however lifted.

From his 1978 publication, Marechera created his own distinguished style from his contemporaries. He was propagating individualism and this made people classify his work as being alien to Africa. Upon his return to [[Zimbabwe]] in 1982, he refused to be co-opted into the nation-building post-independence project.<ref name="HELON"/> He was skeptical about [[Robert Mugabe]] and he publicly criticised him. His novel, ''Mind Blast'' or ''The Definite Buddy'' was banned after it was published, Marechera was arrested and was held in the police cells for 6 days.<ref name="BOOKS"/> The ban was however lifted.

The publication of '' House of Hunger'' made ''' Marechera ''' a renowned novelist who was now sought after in the UK. He spent his earnings on women and alcohol. He then became a writer-in-residence at the University of Sheffield and Leeds University.<ref name="ZIM">, [http://zimlegends.com/zimlegends_mit/media/dambudzo-marechera/ Dambudzo Marechera], ''Zim Legends'':, retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref> He was later arrested and spent four months in a Welsh jail for theft and illegally possessing marijuana.<ref name="BOOKS"/>

The publication of '' House of Hunger'' made Marechera a renowned novelist who was now sought after in the UK. He spent his earnings on women and alcohol. He then became a writer-in-residence at the University of Sheffield and Leeds University.<ref name="ZIM">, [http://zimlegends.com/zimlegends_mit/media/dambudzo-marechera/ Dambudzo Marechera], ''Zim Legends'':, retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref> He was later arrested and spent four months in a Welsh jail for theft and illegally possessing marijuana.<ref name="BOOKS"/>

Prior to this, Marechera was always in constant confrontation with his lecturers. He had also been diagnosed as suffering from schizophrenia and he had refused to go for therapy.<ref name="HELON"/> His brother stated that ''' Marechera ''' was cursed by their mother who was also cursed by her relatives, hence she was mandated to pass on the curse to one of her children and she chose ''' Marechera ''' .<ref name=" BOOKS"/> ''' Marechera's ''' girlfriend, Flora Veit Wild opined that ''' Marechera ''' was against the idea of receiving treatment because he argued that it would make him lose his distinct personality.<ref name="WILD">Flora Veit-Wild, [http://memorychirere.blogspot.com/2012/03/me-and-dambudzo-personal-essay-by-flora.html Me and Dambudzo: a personal essay by Flora Veit-Wild], ''KwaChirere'', published:2 Mar 2012,retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref>

Prior to this, Marechera was always in constant confrontation with his lecturers. He had also been diagnosed as suffering from schizophrenia and he had refused to go for a therapy.<ref name="HELON"/> His brother stated that Marechera was cursed by their mother who was also cursed by her relatives, hence she was mandated to pass on the curse to one of her children and she chose Marechera.<ref name=" BOOKS"/> Marechera's girlfriend, Flora Veit Wild opined that Marechera was against the idea of receiving treatment because he argued that it would make him lose his distinct personality.<ref name="WILD">Flora Veit-Wild, [http://memorychirere.blogspot.com/2012/03/me-and-dambudzo-personal-essay-by-flora.html Me and Dambudzo: a personal essay by Flora Veit-Wild], ''KwaChirere'', published:2 Mar 2012,retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref>

''' Marechera ''' published his first novel, '' House of Hunger'' whilst in the United Kingdom in ''' 1978 ''' . ''' Marechera ''' was awarded a scholarship to study at the New College at Oxford University in the United Kingdom in ''' 1974 ''' .<ref name="HELON">Helon Habila, [http://www.nzaramba.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=233&cd652c6ab452bc35420e60818219d7ee=9cc621883 About Dambudzo Marechera], ''Maliza Productions'', published:2013,retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref> He was then expelled after he had attempted to set the college on fire.

Marechera published his first novel, '' House of Hunger'' whilst in the United Kingdom in 1978. Marechera was awarded a scholarship to study at the New College at Oxford University in the United Kingdom in 1974.<ref name="HELON">Helon Habila, [http://www.nzaramba.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=233&cd652c6ab452bc35420e60818219d7ee=9cc621883 About Dambudzo Marechera], ''Maliza Productions'', published:2013,retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref> He was then expelled after he had attempted to set the college on fire.

In ''' 1972 ''' , he was enrolled at the then the University of Rhodesia, present day [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ) where he was doing a Bachelor of Arts Degree.<ref name="BOOKS"/> It was reported that whilst at the institution, Marechera was notorious for bedding his fellow female college mates and he was rumored to have contracted a sexually transmitted disease at some point.<ref name="BOOKS"/> The following year, he was expelled from the institution for protesting against racial discrimination together with 150 other students.<ref name=" BOOKS"/>

In 1972, he was enrolled at the then the University of Rhodesia, present day [[University of Zimbabwe]] (UZ) where he was doing a Bachelor of Arts Degree.<ref name="BOOKS"/> It was reported that whilst at the institution, Marechera was notorious for bedding his fellow female college mates and he was rumored to have contracted a sexually transmitted disease at some point.<ref name="BOOKS"/> The following year, he was expelled from the institution for protesting against racial discrimination together with 150 other students.<ref name=" BOOKS"/>

''' Marechera ''' was awarded a scholarship to study at [[St Augustine's Mission ]] / [[St Augustine's High School ]] for his secondary education. Whilst at St Augustine, Marechera did not get along with all his teachers whom he accused of propagating the supremacy of the whites. This was because of the teaching syllabi which was colonial in orientation.<ref name="DAILY"/>

Marechera was awarded a scholarship to study at [[St Augustine's Mission]] for his secondary education. Whilst at St Augustine, Marechera did not get along with all his teachers whom he accused of propagating the supremacy of the whites. This was because of the teaching syllabi which was colonial in orientation.<ref name="DAILY"/>

''' Marechera ''' was born in [[ Rusape ]] in an unstable family and this has reportedly been attributed as being the major factor which shaped his behavior. His father, Isaac, worked in a mortuary and ''' Marechera ''' stated that his father was killed by the Rhodesians whom he began to detest.<ref name="DAILY">, [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/12/11/the-life-of-marechera The life of Marechera], ''Daily News'', published:11 Dec 2013, retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref> His mother, Venenzia Masvotwa was reported to have been a maid who later reverted to being a prostitute after the death of his father.<ref name="BOOKS">[http://www.kirjasto.sci.fi/marec.htm Dambudzo Marechera (1952-1987)], ''Books and Writers'', published:2008,retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref> This was because the family wanted to make ends meet.

Marechera was born in Rusape in an unstable family and this has reportedly been attributed as being the major factor which shaped his behavior. His father, Isaac, worked in a mortuary and Marechera stated that his father was killed by the Rhodesians whom he began to detest.<ref name="DAILY">, [http://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2013/12/11/the-life-of-marechera The life of Marechera], ''Daily News'', published:11 Dec 2013, retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref> His mother, Venenzia Masvotwa was reported to have been a maid who later reverted to being a prostitute after the death of his father.<ref name="BOOKS">[http://www.kirjasto.sci.fi/marec.htm Dambudzo Marechera (1952-1987)], ''Books and Writers'', published:2008,retrieved:21 July 2014"</ref> This was because the family wanted to make ends meet.

'''Charles William Dambudzo Marechera''' ( ''' 4 June 1952 ''' – ''' 18 August 1987 ''' ) was a Zimbabwean novelist and poet who is recognised as one of the best writers in [[Zimbabwe]]. His career was short lived as he died at 35.

'''Charles William Dambudzo Marechera''' (4 June 1952 – 18 August 1987) was a Zimbabwean novelist and poet who is recognised as one of the best writers in [[Zimbabwe]]. His career was short lived as he died at 35.

Charles William Dambudzo Marechera (4 June 1952 – 18 August 1987) was a Zimbabwean novelist and poet who is recognised as one of the best writers in Zimbabwe. His career was short lived as he died at 35.

Background

Marechera was born in Rusape in an unstable family and this has reportedly been attributed as being the major factor which shaped his behavior. His father, Isaac, worked in a mortuary and Marechera stated that his father was killed by the Rhodesians whom he began to detest.[1] His mother, Venenzia Masvotwa was reported to have been a maid who later reverted to being a prostitute after the death of his father.[2] This was because the family wanted to make ends meet.

Marechera was awarded a scholarship to study at St Augustine's Mission / St Augustine's High School for his secondary education. Whilst at St Augustine, Marechera did not get along with all his teachers whom he accused of propagating the supremacy of the whites. This was because of the teaching syllabi which was colonial in orientation.[1]

In 1972, he was enrolled at the then the University of Rhodesia, present day University of Zimbabwe (UZ) where he was doing a Bachelor of Arts Degree.[2] It was reported that whilst at the institution, Marechera was notorious for bedding his fellow female college mates and he was rumored to have contracted a sexually transmitted disease at some point.[2] The following year, he was expelled from the institution for protesting against racial discrimination together with 150 other students.[2]

Career

Marechera published his first novel, House of Hunger whilst in the United Kingdom in 1978. Marechera was awarded a scholarship to study at the New College at Oxford University in the United Kingdom in 1974.[3] He was then expelled after he had attempted to set the college on fire.

Prior to this, Marechera was always in constant confrontation with his lecturers. He had also been diagnosed as suffering from schizophrenia and he had refused to go for therapy.[3] His brother stated that Marechera was cursed by their mother who was also cursed by her relatives, hence she was mandated to pass on the curse to one of her children and she chose Marechera.[2] Marechera's girlfriend, Flora Veit Wild opined that Marechera was against the idea of receiving treatment because he argued that it would make him lose his distinct personality.[4]

The publication of House of Hunger made Marechera a renowned novelist who was now sought after in the UK. He spent his earnings on women and alcohol. He then became a writer-in-residence at the University of Sheffield and Leeds University.[5] He was later arrested and spent four months in a Welsh jail for theft and illegally possessing marijuana.[2]

From his 1978 publication, Marechera created his own distinguished style from his contemporaries. He was propagating individualism and this made people classify his work as being alien to Africa. Upon his return to Zimbabwe in 1982, he refused to be co-opted into the nation-building post-independence project.[3] He was skeptical about Robert Mugabe and he publicly criticised him. His novel, Mind Blast or The Definite Buddy was banned after it was published, Marechera was arrested and was held in the police cells for 6 days.[2] The ban was however lifted.

In 1984, Marechera became a teacher at Peoples' College but was later dismissed. He was then arrested during the Zimbabwe International Book Fair in the same year after he had complained that he was attacked by an army colonel.[2]





His Death

Marechera succumbed to an HIV and AIDS-related disease. Wild stated that Marechera began to have health problems in February 1986.[4] He was, however, unable to look after himself as he spent his money on women and alcohol. In 1987, he was diagnosed as being HIV positive and still he denied to live with his family arguing that they were after his money.[4] Thus no one else was there to take care of him.

Publications

House of Hunger (1978) Black Sunlight (1980) Mind Blast or The Definitive Buddy (1984)

Works Published Posthumously

The Black Insider (1990) - Cemetery of Mind (1994) an anthology of all of Marechera's poems Scrapiron Blues (1994)

Awards

The Guardian Fiction Prize (1979) for the House of Hunger

Picture Gallery

In his apartment at 8 Sloane Court, Harare. March 1986.

Photography by Ernst Schade

Outside his apartment at 8 Sloane Court, Harare. March 1986.

Photography by Ernst Schade

In Harare, March 1986,

Photography by Ernst Schade

With Charles Mungoshi meet for the first time after years of rivalry.

Photography by Ernst Schade

Photography by Ernst Schade

Pictured in his apartment at 8, Sloane Court in Harare. March 1986

Photography by Ernst Schade

Photography by Ernst Schade

Photography by Ernst Schade

With Charles Mungoshi

Photography by Ernst Schade

With Charles Mungoshi

Photography by Ernst Schade

Photography by Ernst Schade

