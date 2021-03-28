Difference between revisions of "Dancehall Keddah"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Dancehall Keddah''' is a Zimdancehall musician. ==Background== He grew up in Glen View 8, Harare. ===Real Name=== '''Edward Terence Cheza'''.<ref name="E">Plot...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:48, 28 March 2021
Dancehall Keddah is a Zimdancehall musician.
Background
He grew up in Glen View 8, Harare.
Real Name
Edward Terence Cheza.[1]
Age
Dancehall Keddah was born on 14 June 1993.[1]
Contacts
- Mobile: +263785558189
Education
He did his primary at Lochinvar Primary School before enrolling at Prince Edward School for his high school. At Prince Edward Dancehall Keddah was in the Jazz band, Pop/Rock band, Marimba band & Mbira Band. He also did part of his secondary education at Christ Ministries High.[1]
Career
Keddah’s music career began back in 2008 when he was a drummer for Bob Nyabinde before he quit to focus on his education as he was nearing his O’Level exams.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Plot Mhako, DANCEHALL KEDDAH : A REFRESHINGLY DOPE NEW VOICE, EarGround, Published: February 27, 2021, Retrieved: March 28, 2021