Dancehall Keddah is a Zimdancehall musician.

Background

He grew up in Glen View 8, Harare.

Real Name

Edward Terence Cheza.[1]

Age

Dancehall Keddah was born on 14 June 1993.[1]

Education

He did his primary at Lochinvar Primary School before enrolling at Prince Edward School for his high school. At Prince Edward Dancehall Keddah was in the Jazz band, Pop/Rock band, Marimba band & Mbira Band. He also did part of his secondary education at Christ Ministries High.[1]

Career

Keddah’s music career began back in 2008 when he was a drummer for Bob Nyabinde before he quit to focus on his education as he was nearing his O’Level exams.[1]