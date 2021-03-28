Dancehall Keddah is a Zimdancehall musician.

Background

He grew up in Glen View 8, Harare. Explaining how he came up with the name Dancehall Keddah he said:

"Born an albino, my friends used to call me Keddah. So when searching for a stage name I just chose 1 close to home. Put the dancehall just to let people know what genre I do before they hear the music."

[1]

Real Name

Edward Terence Cheza.[1]

Age

Dancehall Keddah was born on 14 June 1993.[1]

Children

Dancehall Keddah has a daughter named Aneni.[2]

Mobile: +263785558189

Education

He did his primary at Lochinvar Primary School before enrolling at Prince Edward School for his high school. At Prince Edward Dancehall Keddah was in the Jazz band, Pop/Rock band, Marimba band & Mbira Band. He also did part of his secondary education at Christ Ministries High.[1]

Career

Keddah’s music career began back in 2008 when he was a drummer for Bob Nyabinde before he quit to focus on his education as he was nearing his O’Level exams. He said he became interested in Zimdancehall in 2013 when a friend of his played Killer T’s Makarova Gunners. He went home and played it close to 10 times a day every day for about a month and since then he fell in love with the genre.

He released Mashoko Kwamuri EP on the 13th of February 2021. The project was his first commercial release of his career. The EP was produced by Rodney Beats, 5.iV Keys, Toga and Chiweddar. Initially, the EP was to be called “Ghetto Love”, but Mashoko Kwamuri was the final pick because Dancehall Keddah felt it would resonate more with Music lovers. Zoe LaRae is the only featured artist on the project.[1]

Discography

EPs

Mashoko Kwamuri EP (2021)

Videos

Dancehall Keddah - Ghetto Anthem (Starring DJ Towers) [Official Video]

Dancehall Keddah - Chida Moyo (Prod. by Chiweddah) [Studio Video]

Dancehall Keddah - Mukwasha Imboko (Official Music Video)

Dancehall Keddah - Kukushaya [Studio Video]