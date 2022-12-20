Difference between revisions of "Dangamvura–Chikanga"
Dangamvura–Chikanga is a constituency in Manicaland Province.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:
- Arnold Tsunga of MDC–T with 11 757 votes or 45.81 percent,
- Micah Duru Reketai of Zanu PF with 9 336 votes or 36.38 percent,
- Giles Mutsekwa of MDC–T with 3 851 votes or 15.01 percent,
- Jonas Msonza of MDC–N with 468 votes or 1.82 percent,
- 3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.
Total 25 662 votes