'''Dangamvura–Chikanga''' is a constituency in [[Manicaland Province]].
'''Dangamvura–Chikanga''' is a constituency in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]].
  
 
==Government==
==Infrastructure==
* [[Dangamvura High School]]
  
 
Dangamvura–Chikanga is a constituency in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:

Total 25 662 votes

Infrastructure

