Difference between revisions of "Dangamvura–Chikanga"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Dangamvura–Chikanga''' is a constituency in [[Manicaland Province]].
|+
'''Dangamvura–Chikanga''' is a constituency in [[Manicaland Province]].
==Government==
==Government==
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
* 3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.
* 3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.
'''Total''' '''25 662 votes'''
'''Total''' '''25 662 votes'''
|−
|+
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 20:
|Line 21:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Revision as of 09:13, 20 December 2022
Dangamvura–Chikanga is a constituency in Mutare, Manicaland Province.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:
- Arnold Tsunga of MDC–T with 11 757 votes or 45.81 percent,
- Micah Duru Reketai of Zanu PF with 9 336 votes or 36.38 percent,
- Giles Mutsekwa of MDC–T with 3 851 votes or 15.01 percent,
- Jonas Msonza of MDC–N with 468 votes or 1.82 percent,
- 3 others with 250 votes or 0.97 percent.
Total 25 662 votes