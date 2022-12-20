Pindula

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) '''Dangamvura–Chikanga''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Prosper Mutseyami]] of [[CCC]] with 13 132 votes,
 +
* [[Esau Mupfumi|Isau Mupfumi]] of Zanu PF with 6304 votes,
 +
* [[Taurai Mudzipurwa]] of MDC Alliance with 348 votes,
 +
* [[Hosiah Chipanga|Hosia Chipanga]] of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 209 votes,
 +
* [[Anesu Zaranyika]] of MA'AT Zimbabwe with 57 votes.
  
 
Dangamvura–Chikanga is a constituency in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:

Total 25 662 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Dangamvura–Chikanga returned to Parliament:

