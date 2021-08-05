Pindula

Dangamvura High School

Dangamvura High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Post Office Box DV50, Dangamvura, P.O. Box 3296, Paulington, Mutare
Telephone: 0203 1184
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

