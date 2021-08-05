Difference between revisions of "Dangamvura High School"
Latest revision as of 13:29, 5 August 2021
Dangamvura High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.
Location
Address: Post Office Box DV50, Dangamvura, P.O. Box 3296, Paulington, Mutare
Telephone: 0203 1184, 0203 1239, 0203 0210.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Dangamvura-high-school-847311142024504/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Covid-19 Outbreak Scare At Mutare’s Dangamvura High School, New Zimbabwe 22 May 2021, https://www.newzimbabwe.com/covid-19-outbreak-scare-at-mutares-dangamvura-high-school/ The situation at Dangamvura High School where a positive Covid-19 case was recorded Wednesday (21 May 2021), is now under control after the intervention of local health personnel.