Difference between revisions of "Danhiko project"

[[ Danhiko Secondary School ]], like the rest of ''' Danhiko Project ''' is an inclusive institution which enrolls physically challenged students, students with hearing impairment , and able bodied students on an equality system basis.

To provide high quality and relevant Secondary School Education to pupils with or without disabilities, instil intellectual, physical, moral and cultural values to enable them to become useful and self-reliant citizens of Zimbabwe.

* Applicants need at least 5 O’ levels including Maths and English for National Certificate.

Some joined the Private Sector and others went into the Informal Sector where they established their own businesses in Furniture Making, Garment Making and Radio and TV servicing and repairs.

The first 5 years of the project was exclusive to ex-combatants and upon completion of their courses, some of them joined the various arms of Government as civil servants. Some went into parastatals such as [[ National Railways of Zimbabwe ]] , [[ Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation ]] / TV just to mention a few.

Vocational and Skills training saw ex-combatants, those who could not enroll for academic education for the following courses:

This exercise saw former combatants enrolling in academic courses studying such subjects as Mathematics, English, Accounts, Shona, Ndebele, Science, Commerce, Geography, Agriculture, Economics and History up to General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level.

Some combatants were absorbed into the newly established [[ZNA]] others we demobilized but those injured could not , or some were not , educated enough to join the civil service or the private sector.

Since they were now grown-ups and could not get into formal schools, and some had become disabled due to injuries sustained in the war , there was a need to establish an educational institution of their own .

Initially, '''Danhiko Project''' was established to provide education and skills training as well as rehabilitation to ex-combatants who had abandoned their education midway in order to take part in the war of liberation.

It was established in [[Mbare]], a suburb in the central district of Harare and moved to its present location in ''' 1982 ''' as it was realized more space was required as the disused kitchen that housed it proved to be small.

'''Danhiko''' is a shona word which means steps, a ladder in which the disabled, the disadvantaged, or anyone else could climb from the ground to meet the summit of their aspirations and ability. It was this concept in mind that the '''Danhiko Project''' was established soon after [[Zimbabwe]] attained its Independence on '''18 April 1981'''.

'''Danhiko project''' is a civic society organisation which works with people living with disability through providing education, vocational skills and shelter to those living with impairments.

Background

Garment Construction

Furniture and Cabinet Making

Electronic Appliances Servicing and Repairs

Vocational Training

Courses on offer:

Clothing Design Technology Department

1 National Certificate In Industrial Clothing Design (Duration 1 Year)

2 National Diploma In Industrial Clothing Production Management - (Duration 3 Years)

3 National Diploma In Industrial Clothing Design And Construction -(Duration 3 Years)

4 National Foundation Certificate In Garment Making - (Duration 2 Years)



Entry qualifications

3 O’Levels/ the ability to read and understand English for National Foundation Certificate

Full National Certificate, for National Diploma.

Wood Technology Department/ Carpentry

This department offers National Certificate in Wood Technology (Machining and Manufacturing)

National Foundation Certificate in Cabinet Making and Joinery (NFC)

Entry qualifications

3 O’ Levels / the ability to read and understand English for National Foundation Certificate



Information Communication Technology

Offers National Foundation Certificate (NFC), National Certificate (NC), National Diploma (ND) in Information Technology

Entry qualifications

3 O’Levels/ the ability to read and understand English for National Foundation Certificate.

Electrical Engineering

Offers National Certificate in Electrical Engineering

National Foundation Certificate in Basic domestic Appliances Servicing

Entry qualifications

3 O’Levels/ the ability to read and understand English for National Foundation Certificate

Mission

Inclusive education

