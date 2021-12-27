After receiving payment, they however failed to fulfill their part of the bargain and started giving excuses to the complainant. It was then that Marimbire decided to make a police report, leading to the arrest of the couple.<ref name="ND"/>

date 2021-12-27

After receiving payment, they however failed to fulfill their part of the bargain and started giving excuses to the complainant. It was then that Marimbire decided to make a police report, leading to the arrest of the couple.

However, eight months of the sentence was suspended for five years on condition the two were not convicted of a similar crime within that period and another 10 months on condition that they paid restitution to the complainant, [[ Stella Marimbire ]] . The court heard that sometime in ''' August 2009 ''' , ''' Chingoma ''' and his wife promised the complainant that they would drill a borehole at her house.

In '''June 2013''', '''Chingoma''' and his wife were convicted and sentenced by Harare magistrate [[Musaiona Shortgame]] to 18 months in jail for fraud involving $2 300.

Chingoma designed a helicopter in 2003 which he claimed flew from the ground although he had no documentation to prove it. He built the helicopter from scrap metal and a car engine.The helicopter had a Lexus V8 engine, side mirrors from a Hilux bakkie and a tobacco thermometer in the cockpit. <ref name="News"> [http://www.news24.com/Archives/City-Press/None-but-ourselves-can-free-our-minds-20150430 ‘None but ourselves can free our minds...’], '' News24 '' , published: Augist 18, 2009, retrieved: July 7, 2017</ref>In 2009 he built a second version of the Zimcopter which the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe would not let in the air either.<ref name="TZ"> L.S.M Kabweza,[http://www.techzim.co.zw/2010/10/homemade-chopper/ The Remains Of The Homemade Helicopter], '' TechZim '' , published: October 28, 2010, retrieved: July 7, 2017</ref>

In ''' 2010 ''' , ''' Chingoma ''' formed a political party called the [[ Zimbabwe Industrial and Technological Revolutionary ]] , which he claimed would appeal to intellectuals. He deliberately targeted public toilets throughout the country where he put up his posters and campaign messages. His belief, he said, was that everyone used the toilet and so they presented a good advertising opportunity since he said never got an opportunity to advertise on television and radio.<ref name="ND"/>

'''Chingoma''' designed a helicopter in '''2003''' which he claimed flew from the ground although he had no documentation to prove it. It was built from scrap metal and a car engine, a Lexus V8 engine. It had side mirrors from a Hilux bakkie and a tobacco thermometer in the cockpit. <ref name="News"> [ http://www.news24.com/Archives/City-Press/None-but-ourselves-can-free-our-minds-20150430 ‘None but ourselves can free our minds...’ ] , ''News24' ' , published: Augist 18, 2009, retrieved: July 7, 2017</ref>In 2009 he built a second version of the Zimcopter which the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe would not let in the air either .<ref name=" TZ " > L.S.M Kabweza,[http://www.techzim.co.zw/2010/10/homemade-chopper / The Remains Of The Homemade Helicopter], ''TechZim'', published: October 28, 2010, retrieved: July 7, 2017</ref >

He did his primary education in [ [Rusape ] ] at Zunze Primary and his secondary schooling at St Mary ' s Mission .<ref name=" Zimbo "/>

In '''August 2013''' he released his second album “Are You Serious”. This six track album was released by [[Last Power Media]] and contained tracks such as “Njike Njike”, “Nhamo”, “Mhondoro yemvura” and “Ngoma Yemafaro”.<ref name="Hera"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/chingoma-is-back/ Chingoma is back], ''Herald'', published: September 2, 2013, retrieved: July 7, 2017</ref>

He did his primary education in [ [Rusape]] at Zunze Primary and his secondary schooling at [[St Mary 's Mission] ]. <ref name=" Zimbo "/>

Chingoma was born in '''1968''' to Emilia Chingoma.<ref name="Zimbo"> [http://www.zimbojam.com/daniel-chingoma-s-crazy-copter-dream/ Daniel Chingoma's Crazy Copter Dream], ''Zimbojam'', published: March 23, 2009, retrieved: July 7, 2017</ref> He is married to Edna Chingoma and they have a son named Makomborero. <ref name="ND"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2013/06/26/daniel-chingoma-convicted-of-fraud/ Daniel Chingoma convicted of fraud], ''NewsDay'', pubished: June 26, 2013, retrieved: July 7, 2017</ref>

'''Daniel Chingoma''' is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and musician. He is the founding director of Taisek Engineering (PVT) Ltd. ''' Chingoma ''' is known for making a helicopter named the Zimcopter which was barred from flying. In ''' 2010 ''' , ''' Chingoma ''' formed a political party called the Zimbabwe Industrial and Technological Revolutionary Party (ZITER).

Chingoma was evicted on 19 March 2009 from Harare Agricultural Show grounds for living inside the grounds illegally.[1]