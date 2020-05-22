Difference between revisions of "Daniel Fungai Nyahwedegwe"

In July 2018, Daniel Fungai Nyahwedegwe was elected to Ward 13 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 273 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Makoni RDC with 273 votes, beating Muchatenda Samuel Pswarayi of MDC-Alliance with 178 votes and Thomas Majongwe, independent with 38 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

