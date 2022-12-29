''' Garwe ''' contested in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] and won resoundingly with 16,681 votes. He was appointed Minister of [[ Ministry of Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing| National Housing and Social Amenities]] in ''' 2019 ''' .

Garwe contested in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] and won resoundingly with 16,681 votes. He was appointed Minister of [[National Housing and Social Amenities]] in 2019.

Daniel Garwe is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Murehwa North Constituency, he is a member of Zanu PF.

Background

Wife

Garwe's wife Pedzisai Miriam Lilliethy Garwe filed for divorce in 2018. In her High Court application she said their marriage was on the rocks.

During the subsistence of their marriage the couple conducted family businesses through and held family assets in family companies and family trust; namely, Planet Building Contractors (Pvt) Ltd; Hastream Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd; Macheke Motors (Pvt) Ltd t/a Sebakwe Range Farm.; Kudakawashe and Tafadzwa Garwe Family Trust.

On 15 June 2018, Miriam obtained a court order under case no. HC 4882/18 against Daniel Garwe. That order, inter alia, Interdicted Miriam from taking, removing and or in any way disposing of any of the assets held under the family companies and family Trust; and ordered Daniel Garwe to return forthwith all the assets he removed from Subdivision D of Rhodesdale, Sebakwe of Subdivision A of Rhodesdale and Remainder of Xmas of Subdivision A of Rhodesdale also known as Sebakwe Range Farm and Planet.[1]

Garwe was jailed for two months for resisting an order stopping him from stripping two farms in Harare and Mvuma, pending divorce at the high court. Silvia Chirawu-Mugomba heard the matter and found Garwe in contempt of court. She said Garwe deserved censure.

She imposed a 60-day imprisonment wholly suspended on condition that he complied with the court order.[2]

Political Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Murehwa North returned to Parliament:

Tendayi Makunde of Zanu PF with 8 733 votes or 47.81 percent,

Daniel Garwe , Independent, with 6 741 votes or 36.91 percent,

, Independent, with 6 741 votes or 36.91 percent, Langton Matuku of MDC–T with 2 141 votes or 11.72 percent,

Andrea Katumba of MDC–N with 443 votes or 2.43 percent,

1 other with 207 votes or 1.13 percent.

Total 18 265 votes

Garwe contested in the 2018 Harmonised Elections and won resoundingly with 16,681 votes. He was appointed Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities in 2019.

References



