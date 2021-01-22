On the 15th of June 2018, Miriam obtained a court order under case no. HC 4882/18 against Daniel Garwe. That order, inter alia, Interdicted Miriam from taking, removing and or in any way disposing of any of the assets held under the family companies and family Trust; and ordered Daniel Garwe to return forthwith all the assets he removed from Subdivision D of Rhodesdale, Sebakwe of Subdivision A of Rhodesdale and Remainder of Xmas of Subdivision A of Rhodesdale also known as Sebakwe Range Farm and Planet.<ref name = "V">[https://veritaszim.net/node/3003 HH 408-18 PEDZISAI MIRIAM LILLIETHY GARWE versus DANIEL GARWE], ''Veritas Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 22, 2021</ref>

During the subsistence of their marriage the couple conducted family businesses through and held family assets in family companies and family trust; namely, Planet Building Contractors (Pvt) Ltd; Hastream Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd; Macheke Motors (Pvt) Ltd t/a Sebakwe Range Farm.; Kudakawashe and Tafadzwa Garwe Family Trust.

Garwe's wife Pedzisai Miriam Lilliethy Garwe filed for divorce in 2018. In her [[High Court]] application she said their marriage was on the rocks.

'''Daniel Garwe''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Murehwa North]] Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.

'''Daniel Garwe''' is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for [[Murehwa North]] Constituency, he is a member of the [[ZANU-PF]] party.

Daniel Garwe is a Zimbabwean politician and Member of Parliament for Murehwa North Constituency, he is a member of the ZANU-PF party.

Background

Wife

Garwe's wife Pedzisai Miriam Lilliethy Garwe filed for divorce in 2018. In her High Court application she said their marriage was on the rocks.

During the subsistence of their marriage the couple conducted family businesses through and held family assets in family companies and family trust; namely, Planet Building Contractors (Pvt) Ltd; Hastream Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd; Macheke Motors (Pvt) Ltd t/a Sebakwe Range Farm.; Kudakawashe and Tafadzwa Garwe Family Trust.

On the 15th of June 2018, Miriam obtained a court order under case no. HC 4882/18 against Daniel Garwe. That order, inter alia, Interdicted Miriam from taking, removing and or in any way disposing of any of the assets held under the family companies and family Trust; and ordered Daniel Garwe to return forthwith all the assets he removed from Subdivision D of Rhodesdale, Sebakwe of Subdivision A of Rhodesdale and Remainder of Xmas of Subdivision A of Rhodesdale also known as Sebakwe Range Farm and Planet.[1]

Political Career

Garwe contested in the 2018 Harmonised Elections and won resoundingly with 16,681 votes.