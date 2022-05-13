Difference between revisions of "Daniel Lasker"
|
m
|
m
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| pronunciation =
| pronunciation =
|−
| birth_name = Daniel Lasker <!-- only use if different from name above -->
|+
| birth_name = Daniel Lasker <!-- only use if different from name above -->
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |1999|03|02}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->
| birth_place = [[Bulawayo]], [[Zimbabwe]]
| birth_place = [[Bulawayo]], [[Zimbabwe]]
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 65:
|Line 65:
| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| father = <!-- may be used (optionally with mother parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
| relatives =
| relatives =
|−
| family =
|+
| family =
| callsign =
| callsign =
| awards =
| awards =
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Daniel Lasker''' is a dynamic [[Zimbabwe]] born
|+
'''Daniel Lasker''' is a dynamic [[Zimbabwe]] born . His work includes "The Telling Room", a fantasy feature film in 2020, where he the troubled lead character known as the "Magician". He can also be seen in Sir Ridley Scott's new Sci-Fi TV series "Raised By Wolves", also in 2020 on HBO Max. At just 18 years old he was named one of the most influential Zimbabwean filmmakers. He recently completed filming his Feature Directoral debut which late 2020. He was the Headboy of his High School in [[Bulawayo]], [[Zimbabwe]].
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 97:
|Line 97:
*The Telling Room
*The Telling Room
*Hidden Within (2020)
*Hidden Within (2020)
|−
*Raised by Wolves (TV Series) (2020)
|+
*Raised by Wolves (TV Series) (2020)
*Vagrant Queen (TV Series) (2020)
*Vagrant Queen (TV Series) (2020)
|+
|+
*Our Girl (TV Series) (2020)
*Our Girl (TV Series) (2020)
*The Unexpectables (Short Film) (2019)
*The Unexpectables (Short Film) (2019)
|Line 138:
|Line 140:
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Film Makers]]
[[Category:Film Makers]]
Latest revision as of 11:51, 13 May 2022
|Daniel Lasker
|Born
|Daniel McGregor Lasker
March 2, 1999
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Film Maker
|Known for
|Being selected to represent Zimbabwe at the World Championships of Performing Arts 2017.
|Family
|Caroline and Melina Queiroz (Sisters)
Daniel Lasker is a dynamic Zimbabwe born Actor, Director and Cinematographer. His work includes "The Telling Room", a fantasy feature film released in 2020, where he portrayed the troubled lead character known as the "Magician". He can also be seen in Sir Ridley Scott's new Sci-Fi TV series "Raised By Wolves", also released in 2020 on HBO Max. At just 18 years old he was named one of the most influential Zimbabwean filmmakers. He recently completed filming his Feature Directoral debut which was released late 2020. He was the Headboy of his High School in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Background
Daniel Lasker was born on 2 March 1999 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Since he was a small boy he had wanted nothing more than to act in major Hollywood movies. He has spent years of his life practicing his art and he embraces every opportunity that comes his way where he can showcase it.
Career
He is proudly the Lead Actor for a feature length film that was shot in Zimbabwe in 2017 called “The Telling Room”. Its an epic fantasy film which really captivates and blow the minds of the people who watch it. He has also participated in various competitions such as Allied Arts where he has been awarded honours for his performances. The World Championships of Performing Arts is definitely his biggest opportunity yet and he intends to take full advantage of it and not leave that stage without at least impacting the hearts of the audience and making sure they remember his name. With this talented team of young Zimbabwean artists he is certain that they will not leave Hollywood without causing a commotion (in a positive way). Zimbabwe has some of the most incredible talent in the World! He thinks its about time everyone knew it! Onwards to Hollywood.[1]
He was shortlisted to participate at the Hollywood Silverscreen Festival held at Warner Grand Theatre in Los Angeles, United States of America on 13 October 2019. Lasker, a member of Zimbabwe Film Industry Development Platform (ZFIDP) will see his film titled “The Man” being premièred among other films and movies globally. The festival attempts to cultivate spaces for independent filmmakers to create and display their stories without commercial pressure, in order to discover and celebrate extraordinary films and develop independent film-making.[2]
His film, "The Man" centres on two hired thugs tasked with the disposing of a dead body in secluded woods. When the supposed dead man turns out to be still alive, they find themselves dealing with more than they bargained. The film was premièred for the first time in US in 2019.
Filmography
Actor
- The Telling Room
- Hidden Within (2020)
- Raised by Wolves (TV Series) (2020-2022)
- Vagrant Queen (TV Series) (2020)
- Noughts + Crosses (2022)
- The Signal (II) (2022)
- Our Girl (TV Series) (2020)
- The Unexpectables (Short Film) (2019)
- Boy on Dreams (Short) (2018)
- What Lies Beneath (TV Series) (2018)
- Red Maraiah (Short) (2018)
- American Monster (TV Series documentary) (2016)
Director
- Hidden Within (2020)
- The Man (Short) (2019/I)
- Red Maraiah (Short) (2018)
- The Walk (Short) (2017/IV)
- The Way It Is (Short) (2016/II)
Writer, Cinematographer, Editor, Producer
- Hidden Within
- The Walk
- The Way It Is
Self Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (TV Movie documentary) (2019)
Awards
- The Man - Best Cinematography Award at the Four River Film Festival in Croatia.
- The Man - Best Film and Best Director awards at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (2019)
Picture Gallery
Videos