Difference between revisions of "Daniel Lasker"

Daniel Lasker is a dynamic Zimbabwe born actor. His most recent work includes "The Telling Room", a fantasy feature film set for release in 2020, where he portrays the troubled lead character known as the "Magician". He can also be seen in Sir Ridley Scott's new Sci-Fi TV series "Raised By Wolves", also releasing in 2020 on HBO Max. At just 18 years old he was named one of the most influential Zimbabwean filmmakers. He recently completed filming his Feature Directoral debut which is expected to release late 2020. He was the Headboy of his High School in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Background

Daniel Lasker was born on 2 March 1999 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Since he was a small boy he had wanted nothing more than to act in major Hollywood movies. He has spent years of his life practicing his art and he embraces every opportunity that comes his way where he can showcase it.

Career

He is proudly the Lead Actor for a feature length film that was shot in Zimbabwe in 2017 called “The Telling Room”. Its an epic fantasy film which really captivates and blow the minds of the people who watch it. He has also participated in various competitions such as Allied Arts where he has been awarded honours for his performances. The World Championships of Performing Arts is definitely his biggest opportunity yet and he intends to take full advantage of it and not leave that stage without at least impacting the hearts of the audience and making sure they remember his name. With this talented team of young Zimbabwean artists he is certain that they will not leave Hollywood without causing a commotion (in a positive way). Zimbabwe has some of the most incredible talent in the World! He thinks its about time everyone knew it! Onwards to Hollywood.[1]

He was shortlisted to participate at the Hollywood Silverscreen Festival held at Warner Grand Theatre in Los Angeles, United States of America on 13 October 2019. Lasker, a member of Zimbabwe Film Industry Development Platform (ZFIDP) will see his film titled “The Man” being premièred among other films and movies globally. The festival attempts to cultivate spaces for independent filmmakers to create and display their stories without commercial pressure, in order to discover and celebrate extraordinary films and develop independent film-making.[2]

His film, "The Man" centres on two hired thugs tasked with the disposing of a dead body in secluded woods. When the supposed dead man turns out to be still alive, they find themselves dealing with more than they bargained. The film was premièred for the first time in US in 2019.

Filmography

Actor

The Telling Room

Hidden Within (2020)

Raised by Wolves (TV Series) (2020)

Vagrant Queen (TV Series) (2020)

Our Girl (TV Series) (2020)

The Unexpectables (Short Film) (2019)

Boy on Dreams (Short) (2018)

What Lies Beneath (TV Series) (2018)

Red Maraiah (Short) (2018)

American Monster (TV Series documentary) (2016)

Director

Hidden Within (2020)

The Man (Short) (2019/I)

Red Maraiah (Short) (2018)

The Walk (Short) (2017/IV)

The Way It Is (Short) (2016/II)

Writer, Cinematographer, Editor, Producer

Hidden Within

The Walk

The Way It Is

Self Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (TV Movie documentary) (2019)

Awards

- Best Cinematography Award at the Four River Film Festival in Croatia. The Man - Best Film and Best Director awards at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (2019)

