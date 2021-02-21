Professor Daniel Makina

Dr. Daniel Makina is a leading Zimbabwean economist who works at the Department of Finance, Risk Management and Banking at the University of South Africa. His research interests are FinTech, financial inclusion (Financial Inclusion in Zimbabwe) and migration economics. His current project is writing a book on financial inclusion in Africa. On 20 February 2021, he was appointed to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Monetary Policy Committee.

Background and Education

He holds a PhD in the field of financial markets from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London. He has published widely on various aspects of financial markets, banking and migration economics. He supervised to completion many students at both PhD level and master’s degree level. His broad areas of research interests include FinTech, financial inclusion, and migration economics.

Career

Daniel Makina is Professor of Finance at the University of South Africa. His research interests are in banking, financial inclusion and migration financial economics and has published on these topics in reputed international journals such as Applied Financial Economics, Applied Economics, African Development Review, African Finance Journal, Migration Letters, International Migration, among others. He is co-author with Lawrence J. Gitman and others of the book Principles of Managerial Finance: Global and Southern African Perspectives. He also contributed the Chapter The Mortgage Market, Character and Trends in Africa to the International Encyclopaedia of Housing and Home. In 2017, he served as Guest Editor of the African Journal of Economic and Management Studies and won the Emerald Reviewer Literati Award.[1]

Economic analysts said the Government of Zimbabwe’s decision to ban mobile money agents, restrict bulk transactions and limit daily transactions in August 2020 was going to result in the country missing out on various opportunities presented by digital payment platforms.

“The government is simply demonstrating beyond any reasonable doubt they are anti-business and don’t understand how the modern economy operates. They are retrogressing towards a medieval economy,” said Professor Daniel Makina, an Economics lecturer with the University of South Africa.[2]









References